Parody of "Grease" musical by all-Indigenous cast

Native American actors perform BEAR GREASE LIVE, a show that will be at the Santa Fe Playhouse.

 Courtesy of David Stobbe

Crystle Lightning and her husband, Henry Andrade — also known as MC RedCloud — were lounging on the couch one day when Grease came on on the television.

RedCloud improvised a twist on the lyrics to the classic song “Summer Nights,” and Lightning responded.

An exchange of a few lines left the husband and wife hip-hop duo cracking up.

