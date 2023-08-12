Crystle Lightning and her husband, Henry Andrade — also known as MC RedCloud — were lounging on the couch one day when Grease came on on the television.
RedCloud improvised a twist on the lyrics to the classic song “Summer Nights,” and Lightning responded.
An exchange of a few lines left the husband and wife hip-hop duo cracking up.
“We just looked at each other, and we said, ‘We have to recreate Grease, an Indigenous version of it.’ So that’s how the seed was planted,” Lightning said.
Since then, Lightning and RedCloud have sold out venues across the U.S. and Canada with their parody of the 1978 musical called BEAR GREASE, featuring an all-Indigenous cast. BEAR GREASE LIVE comes to the Santa Fe Playhouse for eight performances Wednesday through Aug. 20.
Indian Market attracted the 10-member cast — who have been on tour for two years this week — to Santa Fe, Lightning said.
The cast members hail from all over North America, with roots in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, but most are from the area around Edmonton, Alberta, where Lightning and RedCloud live, Lightning said. Lightning is Cree, and RedCloud is Huichol.
The 75-minute musical marks Lightning’s debut as a director and the first acting experience for some cast members.
Others have had long careers in film and theater.
The hilarity and representation in the production make it a must-see for Indigenous and non-Indigenous audiences alike, said cast member Teneil Whiskeyjack, who plays Marty.
“I’ve never seen an Indigenous happy version of any theatrical [production],” Lightning said. “Unfortunately, the harsh reality of our history is trauma-based. There [are] a lot of sad things that have happened to our people. So we wanted to create something that was fun and joyful and show that our people are very funny ... and that’s what we did,” she said.
People will recognize characters and songs in the production, but with a twist that incorporates Native clothing and fashion, language, music and humor.
The group also changes elements here and there pertaining to the community they perform in, Lightning said.
“Let’s say we’re in Navajo country, we say, ‘Yá’át’ééh,’” she said, a Navajo greeting.
“The response that we mostly get is, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this represented by our people,’ ” Lightning said. “Because our reality was different in the ’50s and ’60s. We weren’t able to dance on the streets like Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta,” who starred in the movie Grease.
“We were facing the harsh realities of residential school and trauma from colonization that we still suffer from — so there’s a lot of healing in laughter,” Lightning continued. BEAR GREASE is healing in her culture, too, she said.
No one had any idea how much the production would “blow up,” she said.
She and RedCloud cast, choreographed and rehearsed the production — all within 40 days — for what they intended to be a one-time performance at the Fringe Festival in Edmonton in August 2021, where the two usually performed hip-hop as LightningCloud.
That first show sold out in less than 15 minutes.
“We thought, ‘I think we scored,’ and then it just blew up like wildfire. The demand is crazy,” Lightning said.
Some in the cast hope to make it to Broadway.
“I really feel we can do it,” Whiskeyjack said. “It was only supposed to be one show and then it trickled into another show and then another show and then next thing you know, we’re on tour.”
Cast member Nipíy Iskwew, from the Beaver First Nation, has enjoyed learning about the cultures of different tribes while on tour, seeing similarities and differences.
“Just the way people take in this play has been really fulfilling,” Iskwew said. “We’ve had elders come up with tears in their eyes, saying that they’ve waited their whole life for this, to see our people up on that stage. We’re seeing little kids saying, ‘I want to be an actress too.’ ... The ripple effect of BEAR GREASE is a beautiful thing.”