Parkin’ it

From right, Jon Shaw, 20, tattoos Kiah Kaufman, 19, at Cathedral Park on Thursday as their friend, Malem McDaniel, 16, play Super Smash Bros. on a Nintendo Wii they brought to the park. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Jon Shaw, 20, tattoos Kiah Kaufman, 19, at Cathedral Park on Thursday as their friend, Malem McDaniel, 16, play Super Smash Bros. on a Nintendo Wii they brought to the park.