Parents face felony charges two years after Española infant’s death

ESPAÑOLA — His name was Angel.
Fitting for a baby who lived such a short life and had a traumatic death.
Born July 15, 2017, Angel Aldo Alfonso Marquez was less than 3 months old when his parents showed up at the hospital on an October afternoon with his cold, lifeless body.
“He was such a unique, perfect child in this imperfect world,” read Angel’s obituary, describing an infant who loved music, car rides, walks in his stroller, cuddling up to his mother and looking at the clouds.
His brutal death and the inability of officials to quickly discover how he died and bring anyone to justice in more than two years have created ripples of anger and frustration for some in Española who wonder how an infant’s death — classified as a homicide — could seemingly fall through the cracks.
The three key players investigating the case — the Española Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office and the state Office of the Medical Investigator — all said they were hamstrung by procedural and other delays that took time before the case could be taken to court.
“Looks as if nobody notices if a baby in Española dies from abuse,” someone wrote in an anonymous letter to The New Mexican with a detailed two-year timeline that finally ended with the Oct. 23 grand jury indictment against the baby’s parents.
The father, Angel Marquez, faces two counts of child abuse resulting in death, and the mother, Brittany Edmonds, faces one count.
While child homicides are complex and delicate cases that require a thorough review, the delays in processing — and as a result, prosecuting — the Baby Angel case frustrated some who are familiar with it. In fact, the District Attorney’s Office said it hadn’t known about the case until it received an anonymous letter a year after Angel’s death, according to interviews and a review of official government documents.
The Rio Arriba County branch of the District Attorney’s Office received an “unofficial anonymous copy” of the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator autopsy report sometime between Sept. 25, 2018, and Oct. 10, 2018, Estevan Lujan, a spokesman for District Attorney Marco Serna, said in an email.
“The unofficial OMI report was received via mail with a handwritten note inquiring about justice for baby Angel,” he wrote.
‘I already know the way they work’
After receiving the anonymous letter in the fall of 2018, former Chief Deputy District Attorney Phillip Sanchez reached out to the Española Police Department to inquire about the case. Lujan said a case was opened internally after the District Attorney’s Office received unspecified information from police Sgt. George Martinez, the lead detective, on Oct. 12, 2018 — more than a year after the baby died.
“Sometime in October 2018 our office received an official OMI report along with accompanying police reports, and began screening the case for charging,” Lujan wrote.
Martinez said in a telephone interview late Friday the delay points back to the state Office of the Medical Investigator.
“It took them a long time” to complete the autopsy, he said.
“I had called [for updates], but I wasn’t calling every week over there. I already know the way they work,” Martinez said. “That’s the only [Office of the Medical Investigator] in the state, and they get everybody from New Mexico there, so it takes a while.”
After connecting with Martinez, Sanchez reached out to the OMI to get more information from the primary doctor who oversaw the autopsy. Lujan didn’t specify the date Sanchez called the OMI, but he said the agency informed Sanchez in December 2018 that the primary doctor, Lauren Dvorscak, an assistant professor of pathology, had completed the autopsy but would be on leave for close to four months, or until April 1, 2019.
“Based on the facts and information available, it was necessary to have a conversation regarding the scientific findings of Dr. Dvorscak prior to making a final charging decision,” Lujan wrote. “After conferring with OMI in September 2019, the case was screened and set for grand jury.”
A grand jury issued an indictment against the parents last month. Both were arraigned Nov. 18 and have been released on their own recognizance.
Asked why it took more than a year for the OMI to sign and release an official autopsy report in this specific case, spokesman Mark Rudi offered only a blanket explanation that didn’t address the details of the Baby Angel case.
“All cases are unique with differing levels of complexity,” he wrote in an email. “Cases of abuse, especially those of a child, can take a long time. We don’t put time constraints on completing reports until they have been thoroughly investigated and reviewed, which is important to accurately determine the cause and manner of death.”
Talking to angels
Baby Angel — named after his father and nicknamed “AJ” by his family — was happy and loved, according to his obituary.
“We fell head over heels in love with AJ before he was born,” the obituary states, which also says that the baby was “very vocal” and loved to coo at everyone he would meet.
“He would even be talking to his angels while he was in his crib,” the obituary states. “He even started to say ma and da.”
According to state prosecutors, it was his mom and dad who are responsible for his death.
Marquez, 24, told police he was taking care of the baby alone at home in the 2000 block of Calle Bonita in Española when Angel got hungry, so he started to feed him.
“He mentioned 15-20 minutes into feeding baby, baby started to choke and swallowed air bubbles and [began] to turn blue,” a police report states. “He stated he went to bedroom and placed baby on the bed and [began] to give compressions (CPR) for approximately 10 minutes.”
Marquez told police the baby wouldn’t wake up, and he called Edmonds to tell her what was happening.
“He stated that she got home and they left to the hospital,” a police report states. “During the time they were on the way is when he called 911.”
When police asked Marquez whether he had shaken the baby to try to wake him up, he replied, “Of course not.”
“I asked him to demonstrate to me how he was applying CPR,” Martinez wrote in his report. “He used his forearm and [began] to give slow pressure on it. I asked him if that’s as hard as he was doing it and said ‘Yes.’ ”
Martinez also noted in his report that Marquez got “a little” teary during the police interview, which was conducted about four hours after Marquez and Edmonds took their baby to the hospital, but “nothing major.”
Marquez did not return a message seeking comment, and Edmonds declined to be interviewed “without an attorney present.” Efforts to reach Edmonds’ attorney for comment were unsuccessful, and an attorney for Marquez declined to comment.
“We’ve got to investigate it and see what’s going on,” Michael R. Jones, who is representing Marquez on behalf of the state Public Defender’s Office, said Friday.
Edmonds, 23, told police “everything was fine” when she left the baby in Marquez’s care. She also told police she fed the baby for almost an hour and then placed him in his crib before leaving to go to Northern New Mexico College.
At about 1:30 p.m., Edmonds said she received a call from Marquez, who told her the baby’s lips had turned blue.
“He told her that the baby had swallowed a gulp of air and [started] to turn blue,” a police report states. “He told her he had tried CPR and was not working. She rushed home and got a hold of the baby.”
‘Significant blunt trauma’
Angel was cold and not breathing when she held him in her arms, Edmonds told police.
Martinez wrote in his report that the baby had bruising to the chest area and under the eyes when he observed his body at the hospital.
In an interview Friday, Martinez said the baby also had other injuries that he believed were tied to Marquez performing CPR.
“Obviously, if you’re not trained right or you get excited, you’re going to do more damage than good,” he said.
Martinez said Marquez told him he performed CPR for about 10 minutes. Marquez told him he wasn’t trained to perform CPR but was using “basic knowledge” to try to save his baby.
“That’s a long time to perform CPR if you don’t know what you’re doing on an infant,” Martinez said.
Martinez said Marquez has been “very cooperative” throughout the investigation. He also said he doesn’t believe Marquez “intentionally” killed the baby.
“I just firmly believe that he got very excited and he didn’t know what to do,” Martinez said. “He freaked out, and he started to do CPR, not knowing what he was doing and caused more damage than good.”
But the baby, according to the autopsy, had old injuries.
Marquez, Edmonds and Edmonds’ mother all told police the baby had a tendency to hit and scratch himself.
Edmonds’ mother said Angel would tend to “hit himself over the head, causing injuries to himself, and he would start crying louder as he did that,” according to police.
“She stated the baby would scream very loud during that time,” a police report states. “Baby also could not be held by anyone else for a long period of time because baby would start to cry and scream.”
The autopsy noted Angel “had been previously seen by a medical professional for a wound in the oral cavity” and that the bruising on his face “was reported to be from the infant striking himself.”
The autopsy found evidence of “significant blunt trauma,” including bruising on the cheeks, a small tear in his upper lip, rib fractures on both sides and a left femur fracture.
“Complete autopsy and laboratory testing did not reveal an underlying medical condition that would have predisposed Angel to significant injury from minor trauma,” the 33-page autopsy states. “While some of Angel’s chest and abdominal injuries may be partially explained by medical intervention and resuscitation attempts, resuscitation alone did not adequately explain the totality of injury sustained by Angel. No history was provided by Angel’s caregivers that would completely explain the significant head injuries, nor the healing rib and leg fractures. Overall, Angel sustained significant trauma to cause death, and the injuries together are most consistent with inflicted blunt trauma.
“The manner of death is homicide.”
Another baby
Marquez and Edmonds are both charged with first-degree felonies in the baby’s death, which Lujan says is the most serious charge the office can prosecute under the circumstances.
Lujan said he didn’t believe there was any kind of failure in the case.
“The homicide of baby Angel occurred on October 3, 2017 and an OMI report wasn’t completed until September 25, 2018,” he wrote. “Once our office received the OMI report and was able to have a meaningful conversation with Dr. Dvorscak, the case moved along at a relatively fast pace.”
Lujan noted that child homicide cases rely heavily on medical evidence.
“The complete picture of the medical evidence was necessary to determine culpability of both parents, and to properly screen for the appropriate charge,” he wrote.
Martinez said that since Baby Angel’s death, Marquez and Edmonds had another baby who was taken into state custody immediately after birth.
“The state had taken it away from them,” he said. “But they have visitation rights now.”
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
