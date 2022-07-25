The teenage parents of an infant who arrived at a local hospital in January with apparent fentanyl poisoning have been charged with felony child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

Joseph Lovato, 19, and Angela Tapia-Martinez, 18, both of Santa Fe, called 911 on the morning of Jan. 19 to request medical help for their then-8-month-old son, according to a State Police arrest warrant affidavit.

The child arrived at the hospital barely breathing, according to the affidavit, but after learning the parents reported finding a powdery substance in the child's mouth, medical staff administered the opioid overdose treatment Narcan and "the child immediately recovered," the affidavit said, prompting a doctor to determine the child had ingested an opioid. 

