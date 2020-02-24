A proposal by the Santa Fe Police Department to purchase a new security system and modern evidence management software will go before the City Council on Wednesday after approval Monday night from the Public Works Committee.
The city's finance and public safety committees voted in support of the contracts last week.
The single committee vote against the proposals came from Stephen Tapke, a member of the Public Safety Committee, who did not favor the purchase of the evidence tracking software.
The security and evidence management systems would help the police department's troubled evidence room achieve accreditation from the International Association for Property and Evidence Inc., officials have said. Problems became public last year when the department announced it was missing key pieces of evidence in the 2017 fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Selena Valencia.
In January, the city released a review of the evidence room's policies and procedures by Washington state-based SCS Northwest Consulting Service LLC, which cited more than 20 issues.
The new security system, from Albuquerque-based HEI Inc., would include the installation of new cameras, an alarm system and other equipment at a cost of $95,396. The department plans to purchase evidence management software from Seattle-based EvidenceOnQ.
The total cost to upgrade the evidence room, hire four new staff members and hire temporary staff to purge unneeded items from the inventory is expected to be just over $900,000, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said last week.
