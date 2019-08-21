The state Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday put the ball back into the court of Public Service Company of New Mexico as the panel considers whether the utility’s proposal to close the aging, coal-fired San Juan Generating Station should fall under the new state Energy Transition Act or previous state law.
The commission voted unanimously to require PNM to declare whether it would be willing to “stop the clock” on procedural deadlines in the abandonment cases in order to give the commission more time to discuss which law should apply.
Otherwise, PNM will have to submit two separate abandonment plans — one as if the new law applies and one as if the old law does.
The utility has until Friday to reply. The company in July rejected a similar offer from commission hearing officers.
Commissioner Steve Fischman, who introduced the amendment that asks PNM to agree to stop the clock, said he thinks it will save time if the issue of which law applies is settled up front.
“In a rush to do a shortcut where we think we’re saving time, we’re just going to create issues all the way down the road,” he said. “And it’s going to cost consumers and it’s going to cost PNM.”
A spokesman for PNM declined to comment after the meeting, saying the company needed time to review the order the commission approved.
The issue of which law should apply to the power plant’s closing has prompted criticism of the commission by legislators as well as the governor. Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, has asked the Legislative Council to look at the possibility of beginning the process of impeaching some commissioners.
Energy Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst recently told The New Mexican the commission has the right to review the issue, but the Energy Transition Act “is the law of the land.”
Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy — which has been critical of PNM as well as the Energy Transition Act — called the commission’s action “a victory for the people,” adding “the utility cannot avoid constitutional scrutiny and squeeze out proper legal analysis.”
But Steve Michel of Western Resource Advocates — an environmental group that helped push the new law through the Legislature — said his organization is “disappointed but not surprised by the commission’s action.”
Michel said the action “assumes it is within PNM’s prerogative to authorize the PRC to ignore statutory time frames. … It is unlikely that PNM can independently waive them even if it wants to.”