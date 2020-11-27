Maybe it really was Black Friday.
On the day that almost always screams retail shopping and Christmas deals, stores throughout Northern New Mexico had a muted, almost funereal feel, with relatively empty parking lots and lines outside stores that were as likely to be for household goods as holiday gift shopping.
The Target parking lot was three-quarters empty at 11:15 a.m, with a line of about 20 people waiting to get inside, due to state health orders that limit capacity. Most shoppers said they waited no more than five or 10 minutes. A Walmart parking lot was half-empty, with lines to enter moving quickly.
“It goes by fast,” said shopper Destiny Montoya, nearing the end of a 10-minute wait. “I’m here for house-cleaning supplies.”
Montoya said she will do most of her holiday shopping online, a common Black Friday refrain. Many big-box retailers, open only for curbside pickup, had a smattering of business — about a half-dozen vehicles were in line for Best Buy's curbside service near midday — but it was a far cry from past post-Thanksgiving rushes that made Zafarano Drive look like the busiest street in town.
“It’s definitely a different experience not being able to go into the store,” said Max Rodriguez while sitting in his truck. “We did a lot of sitting on the sofa, online shopping. A lot of times you just want to be able to put your hands on things. Once you’re in a store, you’re able to see more things and decide if you want them or not.”
At Target, which reopened Friday after closing Nov. 13 following multiple reports of COVID-19 cases among its employees, the open doors attracted some shoppers who wanted to get in while the getting was good.
“We didn’t expect it to be open,” said shopper Jan Weidner. “We drove by and saw it was open. We better stop by before they close it again.”
Retailers like Michael’s, Ross Dress for Less and TJ Maxx were closed with no curbside service. Santa Fe Place and DeVargas Center malls also were closed. Bed Bath & Beyond offered curbside service and Cost Plus World Market was open with no lines.
Northern New Mexico's slow retail start may not be reflected elsewhere, as other states' health orders are not as restrictive. The International Council of Shopping Centers was downright bullish in its forecast for the season, though it did predict a drop in in-store shopping.
The council predicted 29 percent of all Thanksgiving weekend expenditures will be online. A survey it commissioned determined 69 percent of holiday shoppers expect to buy from purely online vendors, an increase from 58 percent in 2019.
National Retail Federation estimates holiday sales during November and December will increase 3.6 to 5.2 percent over last year. That's in line with an annual 3½ percent increase over the past five years. The federal said it sees online and other nonstore sales increasing 20 percent to 30 percent.
“Given the pandemic, there is uncertainty about consumers’ willingness to spend, but with economy improving most have the ability to spend,” National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinheinz said in a news release. “Consumers have experienced a difficult year but will likely spend more than anyone would have expected just a few months ago.”
But New Mexico is a different picture, said Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of government and public affairs at the New Mexico Retailers Association.
“There is so much uncertainty given COVID, given unemployment,” Wachter said. “We are not forecasting in New Mexico. We would expect holiday sales to be slightly up. We have seen New Mexicans wanting to engage in holiday shopping.”
