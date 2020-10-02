100220Feature_33.JPG

Valerie Grimley of Santa Fe catches a pitch from her daughter Athena Grimley while they practice softball Tuesday at Ragle Park. Athena plays in a USSSA fast-pitch league where games usually require out-of-state travel, but the state's pandemic guidelines prevent her team from participating. Meanwhile, she's making the most of the situation by practicing with her mom.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

