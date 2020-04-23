Family, friends, schoolmates and teachers from Piñon Elementary joined Santa Fe police and a horse from the New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding in a parade Thursday to help Piñon sixth grader Joelle ‘JoJo’ Mangual celebrate his 12th birthday.
spotlight
Photo feature
Pandemic can’t rain on birthday boy’s parade
- Photos by Matt Dahlseid The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- ZIP code 87505 has Santa Fe area's most coronavirus cases
- Some Santa Fe restaurants barely hanging on
- Anti-closure protest draws cars, helicopters to New Mexico Capitol
- Mayors support governor's actions
- Emails reveal Santa Fe's effort to contain coronavirus spread
- Pandemic rocks Permian Basin as wells, rigs idled and workers laid off
- Zozobra will burn regardless of coronavirus
- Governor announces 6 new deaths as coronavirus cases climb to over 2,200
- Santa Fe man accusing couple of deception has his own lengthy record
- New Mexico Public Education Department directed to stop diverting federal school aid
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Anti-closure protest draws cars, helicopters to New Mexico Capitol (65)
- New Mexico Republicans say governor overreached with public health orders (51)
- Governor issues more stringent restrictions on business operations (47)
- ZIP code 87505 has Santa Fe area's most coronavirus cases (47)
- Albuquerque Tea Party president sues Lujan Grisham over coronavirus lockdown (43)
- Santa Fe mayor issues emergency order for grocery stores (34)
- GOP wants apology after gov. spokesman’s ‘death cult’ tweet (34)
- Confusion, anger on right as gun shops not considered essential (34)
- New Mexico sees virus cases skyrocket (34)
- NRA, others sue Lujan Grisham over gun shop closures (33)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.