Try as they might, the people who run Ski Santa Fe can’t rub the crystal ball hard enough to see into the future.
If they could, they could throw caution to the wind and start selling season passes now, and start telling anyone with a board and two planks to break out the gear and be ready for opening day three months from now.
“Right now, as the entire world is shaking and kind of waiting for what comes next with the virus, that’s pretty much what ski areas around the world and this country have been doing all this summer,” said George Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit trade organization Ski New Mexico. “There are 490 ski areas across the U.S., and I can tell you they’re all trying to figure out how to handle an entire ski season with a COVID-safe environment.”
Ski Santa Fe traditionally opens Thanksgiving weekend and usually launches preseason ticket sales by mid-August. Two weeks ago it announced on its social media platforms it had put its popular Gold Pass and Early Season Pass sales on hold until further notice.
There was speculation it may have had something to do with the drought or threats from the ongoing Medio Fire. In truth, said spokeswoman Jessica Fox of Ski Santa Fe, it has everything to do with health restrictions associated with COVID-19.
"We are planning to announce what we'll do with our season pass sales by the middle to end of [September]," she said. "Right now it's hard to say what things will be like a couple of months from now."
Brooks said each of the state’s eight resorts is drafting its own plan to create a COVID-safe environment, from protocols on dining and gift shops to sanitizing the ski lifts and maintaining proper social-distancing procedures. On top of that, Ski New Mexico is creating its own plan, as is the National Ski Areas Association, a trade organization that works with most of the country’s resorts to promote the industry.
Every word, every bullet point in those documents, Brooks admits, is at the mercy of local and state government health guidelines. For that reason, it’s impossible to start selling season passes now because there’s no telling what restrictions will be in place when the snow starts falling.
“Say you sell 500 season passes and those people show up 50 times a season,” Brooks said. “Every day, you need to account for those 500 passes against your capacity whether they show up or not because the season pass is what gives you access. Daily you might get 300, 400 — maybe more — slots a day of people just showing up. Well, you put that against the season pass total and the question becomes, how does that count against your capacity and does it go over any state restrictions for how many people you can have? It’s tricky.”
Fox said a typical day can attract 2,000 or more visitors to the slopes. For peak events, such as major holidays and the week surrounding New Year’s, it spikes to 3,000 or more.
She said it’s difficult to say what Ski Santa Fe’s capacity actually is because the barometer is generally available parking. If the lots are full, ticket sales are halted.
In that regard, if the state health office mandates that resorts can operate at no more than 50 percent, then it will be up to each resort to determine exactly what that figure is. Ski Santa Fe is planning flow patterns for its guests and creating simple rules for each visitor to follow.
“Right now, we are proceeding as if we will be allowed to open on time,” said Ski Santa Fe spokeswoman Candy DeJoia. “Every year we have a question mark on if we can open by a certain date, but this year there’s the added element of the coronavirus. We wish we could be more specific, but hopefully everyone understands.”
Brooks said each of New Mexico’s resorts will have its own protocols for COVID-19. Some ski areas ceased summer activities while others, like Taos Ski Valley, remained open on a cautionary basis all summer. The resort was open to hiking, biking and everything else the area offers, albeit with safety restrictions.
Others, like Purgatory near Durango, Colo., remained open this summer but required masks for all visitors and limited the number of people in each of its gift shops.
“When we open, we’re going to try to stay open by planning for all contingencies,” Brooks said. “As far as season passes and day passes, if any state comes out and limits the numbers to, say, X, then we’re going to have to respond in a way that allows us to survive. Right now the goal is making a plan that works to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
As far as the Medio Fire, DeJoia said it has gotten within three to five miles of the ski area but hadn’t posed a significant threat. Maintenance crews spent much of the past week moving the ski area's fleet of 33 snow guns to help protect the mountain and its structures.
Each gun can spray up to 1,000 gallons of water per minute, making them de facto fire suppression units.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.