Two days a week is all there will be at first, but Esquina Pizza finally opens Friday next door to Paloma.
Paloma and Esquina owner Marja Martin and business partner, chef and co-founder Nathan Mayes thought they had opened their takeout pizza joint in early March.
“We had a pizza party one weekend and we had one weekend of being open, and then we closed,” Martin said.
Mayes said a couple of permitting issues had to be ironed out, and the omnipresent staffing challenges stunted the March opening.
“We just haven’t been able to adequately staff Paloma and Esquina at the same time,” Mayes said.
Mayes found a way to reopen Esquina Pizza, 403 S. Guadalupe St., on a limited basis. Esquina will be open only from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until more staff is hired, Mayes said.
“Takeout is the only thing we’re doing at this point,” Martin said. “It’s a tiny little space. We want to use that space efficiently.”
She said patio dining could happen in coming months.
Esquina (corner in Spanish) accepts online orders starting at 4 p.m. Friday at esquinapizza.com/menu.
“We suggest placing orders ahead of time as availability will be first come, first serve while supplies last,” the website reads.
Martin and Mayes opened Paloma in July 2017 as a Mexican-inspired restaurant and bar with authentic recipes from Mexico and Mayes’ fresh interpretations of Mexican cuisine. The Esquina idea surfaced in the early months of the pandemic as takeout dining became the only restaurant dining option.
The Esquina sign went up Aug. 4, but Martin at that time acknowledged no opening date was in place. Like the restaurant industry in general, Esquina has had hiring challenges, plus city permitting challenges — and the great unknowns that every day of the two-year pandemic have delivered.
Mayes and Martin originally thought Esquina could open a year ago. But once indoor dining at full capacity was restored and the dining public came out, the restaurant world became extra busy amid the effects of the ”Great Resignation”; many people across the country did not return to restaurant jobs.
“The pandemic caught everybody off guard,” Martin said. “We’ve been busier than we expected to be. We’ve been too busy to think of a new place.”
Esquina adjoins Paloma, and both spaces are leased. Mayes said the first thought was to expand the Paloma dining room or establish a high-end mezcal tasting room.
“Pizza just resonated,” Mayes said. “We just love pizza. It’s more the love of the game than a business venture. It’s the handmade artisan aspect that sets us apart.”
Martin said the dough is fermented for three days, which makes it “flavorful.” Mayes said he gets flour from Utah and wheat from local producers. “We hand-stretch our mozzarella,” he said.
The creation of Esquina allows his staff to source many topping ingredients from the Santa Fe Farmers Market.
“We are going to launch with local spinach on Friday,” Mayes said. “I’m looking forward to a full season of heirloom tomatoes and sweet peppers. I don’t have those now.”
