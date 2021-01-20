Pajarito Mountain Ski Area near Los Alamos is set to open Sunday after 13 inches of snow over the weekend finally provided enough powder to let skiers loose on the mountain.
“Mother Nature took her time getting us the snow we needed to open,” said Tom Long, Pajarito’s director of mountain operations. “We are very glad to get more than a foot of snow that allowed us to get the lifts running.”
Pajarito will have special appreciation days Friday and Saturday for pass-holders.
After Sunday, Pajarito will be open Jan. 29-31 and Wednesdays to Sundays after that. In the COVID-19 era, all lift tickets will be sold online.
For now, Pajarito will have only four runs open: Bruce’s Boulevard East and West, Pussycat, Lone Spruce and Beginner’s West. None is a black diamond run, and all are off the three lifts closest to the lodge.
Like all New Mexico ski areas, face coverings are required for all, whether skiing or at the base.
“Know before you go,” Ski New Mexico Director George Brooks said of COVID-19 safety measures at all the ski areas.
Pajarito requires face coverings in public settings, except when eating and drinking, and “guests should practice physical distancing and maintain six feet of distance around other guests whenever possible,” according to the Pajarito news release.
As of Sunday, all New Mexico ski areas will be open except Sandia Peak Ski Area near Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.