Pajarito Mountain Ski Area near Los Alamos will open Saturday with limited services.
The small ski area has a late opening because it relies solely on natural snow rather than human-made snow, spokeswoman Christiana Hudson said.
Only the beginner lift and beginner terrain will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pajarito will be open the following weekend as well but will not be open on weekdays.
“Our patrollers tell us it’s rocky" on the rest of the mountain, Hudson said. “It isn’t ready. We are expecting a pretty big storm next week. If it does come, we would be able to open significantly more terrain next weekend.”
Lift tickets are $35 and only available online at pajarito.ski.
Skiers will have to have their own equipment because there will be no equipment rental this weekend.
The ski school will be open, but reservations must be made online.
