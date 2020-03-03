Two people who have worked at the Children, Youth and Families Department filed a class-action lawsuit against the state agency, claiming the department violated federal law by failing to pay overtime to employees who worked in the juvenile corrections system.
Tyrone Young and Adam Koontz filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday on behalf of juvenile corrections officer supervisors who were paid hourly and given only the hourly wage for work over 40 hours at any CYFD-operated detention facility since March 2, 2017.
The title "juvenile corrections officer supervisor" is a position in the department, according to the lawsuit and the Sunshine Portal.
The lawsuit said the department may have employed "hundreds" in the position during the past three years, but added it's unknown how many people would join the complaint or how much they're owed.
It's unclear if Koontz and Young still work for the department, as CYFD personnel are not named on the state's Sunshine Portal.
A department spokeswoman declined to comment, citing policy on pending litigation, and wouldn't say whether the plaintiffs are still employed by CYFD. Lawyers for Koontz and Young also declined to comment on their clients' employment status.
The lawsuit said the department "willfully violated" the Fair Labor Standards Act and state minimum wage law by not paying time and a half.
The lawsuit said the supervisors worked "tens of hours of overtime per week," and that the full extent of damages will be discovered as more people join the lawsuit.
State and federal law mandate that workers cannot be on the job more than 40 hours per week unless they are paid time and a half.
There are 41 juvenile corrections officer supervisors according to the Sunshine Portal. Their annual pay ranges from about $49,200 to $63,760.
The plaintiffs are asking for unpaid wages, attorneys' fees and damages.
In December, former employee Rhonda Goodenough filed a lawsuit in District Court, alleging she was retaliated against for reporting unfair pay practices.
The former juvenile probation and parole officer in Gallup said the Children, Youth and Families Department required juvenile probation and parole officers in Gallup to work “eight non-traditional hours per month (to include weekends) outside of their typical workweek” to avoid paying overtime in January 2018.
She said she was required to sign a document waiving any claims to paid overtime, adding the practice ended after she brought it to the attention of a labor union in July 2019.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.