Outfitted in leather jackets, Kenny "Scooter" Keelin and Bob "Thor" Thornton leaned against their motorcycles Monday outside El Parasol on Cities of Gold Road, discussing plans for their upcoming Run for the Wall ride.
Although the 32nd annual event, which was scheduled to start Thursday in California, was officially canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the two Santa Fe residents said there is a group of about 10 motorcyclists in New Mexico who want to continue the event's mission.
"It's to honor those who never made it home from our wars," said Scooter, an Army veteran who served from 1976 to 2007, including deployments in Operation Desert Storm and Afghanistan.
"We send men and women off to fight but don't always account for them," he added. "If you send us off, bring us home."
Unlike past years — Scooter has participated in Run for the Wall for more than 10 years, and this would have been Thor's sixth time — the pair will not venture farther from "state line to state line," Thor said. The group will start in Gallup on Friday morning, and most will end in Raton sometime Saturday, he said. Others will continue as far as Missouri, and a couple of out-of-state people joining the crew — one from Oregon and one from Utah — will complete the full ride to Washington, D.C.
When they ride through Santa Fe, the group will stop at El Parasol for lunch because "we've got to get some good green chile," Scooter said with a laugh.
In these precarious times amid a global pandemic, the men said it's important to stay positive and make an effort to give back to a meaningful cause.
"It gives me a little peace of mind doing something for our missing-in-action veterans right now," Thor said. "It's to bring ’em home. No one left behind!"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.