Santa Fe police said three women robbed the Burrito Spot restaurant at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Cordova Road at gunpoint Saturday night of $670.
A second armed robbery occurred downtown about an hour later near the Main Library at East Marcy Street and Washington Avenue that involved three women as victims, police said.
As an officer was working the incident at Burrito Spot, he heard over the police radio about the second armed robbery downtown.
“The description given by dispatch matched the suspects involved in this incident,” a police report said.
According to the Santa Fe Police Department report, surveillance footage from Burrito Spot at about 8:10 p.m. showed two women going inside the restaurant while a third waited at the door as a lookout.
One of the suspects displayed a black handgun as she jumped over the counter and held it to an employee’s head before pointing it at a second employee and ordering him to the counter, according to the police report.
The two women then took cash from the main and drive-thru registers, according to the police report. On their way out, the suspect with the gun held it at the head of one of the employees before leaving.
The women were described as wearing masks and hoodies, according to the police report. The Burrito Spot employees told police they did not know whether the women left on foot or in a vehicle.
Meanwhile, at about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of three women who were held at gunpoint near the downtown library. According to a police report, three women were walking north on Washington Avenue near Hotel Chimayó when a woman in a long trench coat walked up and asked for money to rent a hotel room.
After one of the woman told her no, they continued walking and two men rushed them from behind, held them at gunpoint and demanded their purses, the women told police.
“[One woman] stated that when she saw the firearm ... she and her friends huddled together and began screaming for help,” the police report said.
A man who witnessed the the attack said he saw the two men get into a black sedan on Nusbaum Street next to the library with a driver waiting inside, the police report said.
Police were able to track the location of one of the women’s stolen phones to Española, the police report said. According to a phone tracking app, the phone stopped working at the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot, but officers in Española were unable to locate the suspects with the phone.
Meanwhile, two Santa Fe officers canvassed businesses near where the downtown robbery took place looking for video surveillance footage that may have recorded the incident, but none was found, according to a police report.
