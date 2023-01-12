TAOS — Two men detained by Taos County sheriff's deputies during a Jan. 4 traffic stop on U.S. 64 were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and raping an Española woman.

Criminal complaints filed this week in Taos County Magistrate Court say Shareef Fed, 40, of Florida is charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration and John Jones, 58, of Virginia is charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit criminal sexual penetration.

Both men are being held in Taos County jail.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

