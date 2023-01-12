TAOS — Two men detained by Taos County sheriff's deputies during a Jan. 4 traffic stop on U.S. 64 were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and raping an Española woman.
Criminal complaints filed this week in Taos County Magistrate Court say Shareef Fed, 40, of Florida is charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration and John Jones, 58, of Virginia is charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit criminal sexual penetration.
Both men are being held in Taos County jail.
A statement of probable cause states a Taos police officer was dispatched to Taos Plaza around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4 for a welfare check on a woman crying underneath a truck. Officers found the woman, who told them she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two men driving a yellow cargo van.
New Mexico State Police issued an alert, and shortly afterward two deputies spotted a Penske van driving east on U.S. 64. The deputies pursued the vehicle and conducted a stop. The box truck pulled over at Palo Flechado Pass, just past the Colfax County line.
Taos police detained Fed and Jones until state police arrived. The state agency was asked to investigate because the woman alleged the attack occurred in Rio Arriba County.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.