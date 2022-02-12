Two suspects were arrested about 9 a.m. Saturday in the shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer a day earlier near Sedillo Hill, an area between Edgewood and Tijeras, according to the agency.
A search warrant was executed Saturday at 31 Juana Lane in McIntosh, about 20 miles southeast of Edgewood, according to state police. Caleb Dustin Elledge, 24, and Alanna Martinez, 22, were arrested. Agencies involved included the state police Investigations Bureau, Tactical Team and Aircraft Unit.
Elledge was charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer; tampering with evidence; aggravated battery on a peace officer causing great bodily harm; possession of a firearm or a destructive device by a felon; and criminal damage to property over $1,000. Martinez was charged with harboring or aiding a felon.
State police credited the public for providing tips leading to the pair's arrest.
A state police officer was in stable condition after he was wounded; he had been responding to a report of a suspicious woman at a gas station in Edgewood, Officer Dusty Francisco said in a news release. When he tried to speak with a man and a woman in a Cadillac — allegedly Elledge and Martinez — the man drove the vehicle in reverse, ramming the officer’s patrol car, then sped away, state police said.
Following a high-speed chase, the officer performed a maneuver to stop the fleeing Cadillac, causing it to crash into a guardrail.
The officer and the driver exchanged gunfire, and the officer was struck, police said. The couple ran away.
At a news conference Friday, state police Chief Tim Johnson did not identify the officer involved but said it appeared he would be OK.
The officer was treated at a hospital in Albuquerque, state police said in a Twitter post.
Johnson said the officer had responded to a call for service from a clerk at a Mr. Gas Mart at the intersection of N.M. 333 and N.M. 334 in Edgewood around 8:15 a.m.
The clerk said a woman was locked in the gas station’s bathroom.
The officer encountered the woman in a silver Cadillac parked in front of the store. He parked behind the Cadillac and walked over to it, the chief said, prompting the man driving the car to ram the patrol vehicle and then flee west onto N.M. 333, which runs parallel to Interstate 40.
The Cadillac crashed on the Sedillo Hill overpass.
Johnson said it was unclear who fired the first shot or if either of the suspects were wounded by a gunshot before they ran.
What I don't understand (well, for a smart guy there is a lot I don't understand but with respect to this case...) is why people like these two scumbags (please--no innocent until proven guilty rants) think that (1) it is okay to shoot at a police officer, and (2) why they think they will get away with it. And if they think it is okay to shoot at a police officer, what if they were unhappy about you or me crossing their path? Unfortunately, too many examples of what happens when delinquent anarchists with guns feel they have been dissed. Sigh... Gotta get me a gun and learn how to shoot it.
Excellent work by NMSP. Hopefully these two individuals will be properly processed through the legal system and some time in general population. That is unless someone finds fault with the initial engagement by NMSP.
