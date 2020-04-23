Two people were arrested by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies Wednesday after a car chase across the south side.
Luis Leyba, 46, is facing several counts, including aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting, evading or obstructing arrest and reckless driving.
Members of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team were conducting a surveillance operation at the Tierra Real mobile home park, where Leyba lives, because he has an active felony warrant, according to a statement of probable cause filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Leyba was arrested in September on suspicion of selling drugs to a woman at Tesuque Casino and charged with one count of trafficking of a controlled substance. Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura issued a bench warrant for Leyba's arrest in December after he failed to comply with his conditions of release and appear in court, according to court records.
While at the mobile home park, deputies saw Leyba driving a red Chrysler Sebring and attempted to stop him. But he drove away and they began to pursue him through a residential area, where he drove through multiple stop signs at speeds of more than 40 mph, according to the statement of probable cause.
Leyba traveled west on Airport Road and continued onto N.M. 599 at more than 90 mph, nearly hitting multiple vehicles, before exiting onto South Meadows Road, the statement said.
From there, he turned westbound on Agua Fría Road before getting back onto Airport Road, where he drove into oncoming traffic, according to the statement.
Leyba drove back to the mobile home park, and he and passenger Letasha Montoya, 31, attempted to get out of the car and run inside his home. There, deputies tased and arrested them.
Montoya, who has been charged with one count of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and resisting, evading or obstructing arrest, entered no plea in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court . She is scheduled to appear in Magistrate Court on May 20.
Leyba is scheduled to make his first appearance Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.