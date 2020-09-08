Santa Fe artist Monika Steinhoff describes her paintings as subtle. Seven of them worth $100,000 also have an air of mystery.
These paintings have twice traveled from a museum in Germany to the United States, only to be sent back again without explanation.
Steinhoff, 78, has been sparring with DHL, the shipping company, for four months to get back her artworks.
"I don't know why they would ship the paintings back to Germany. I haven't been able to find out," she said when she first called me for help.
She feared her paintings were lost, and her hope that employees at DHL would find them had gone nowhere.
I contacted Robert Mintz, a spokesman for the company. Mintz asked me to send him the tracking number for Steinhoff's paintings.
Nothing is simple in this search. DHL had created five separate tracking numbers for seven paintings.
I provided all the information to Mintz. He got back to me Tuesday afternoon with a theory.
"I do not yet have all of the information, but it appears the issue was that when these shipments arrived in the U.S., they could not be cleared by U.S. Customs since the invoices were in English. So they were returned," Mintz wrote in an email.
Steinhoff is skeptical of his assessment. She says he meant to say the invoices were in German, causing snags at U.S. Customs. But that wasn't the source of any confusion, she said.
What began as a legible invoice, dictated by Steinhoff herself, was mauled along the way. Then, Steinhoff said, a DHL employee notified her she was closing the shipping file while the paintings were stranded who knows where.
The beginnings of this messy bit of intercontinental commerce started without trouble, thanks to Steinhoff's professional reputation.
Born in Peenemünde, Germany, during World War II, she has supported herself as an artist in New Mexico for almost 50 years.
Curators of a museum on the Isle of Usedom in Germany followed her work. They proposed displaying several of Steinhoff's paintings for at least a year, starting in February 2019.
She shipped seven paintings dealing with politics, war and other weighty subjects to the museum. Steinhoff and her husband personally delivered an eighth painting.
The exhibition went off smoothly. It closed in late April of this year.
The museum in early May packed up the paintings and tried to ship them to Steinhoff in Santa Fe.
DHL's own records show Steinhoff's paintings reaching the United States, only to be sent back to Germany without any explanation.
One tracking record shows two pieces of Steinhoff's collection arrived in Cincinnati on June 19.
Even allowing for sluggish delivery service because of the coronavirus pandemic, Steinhoff had reason to hope her paintings would be back to her a week or two later. Cincinnati is 1,400 miles from Santa Fe.
Instead, DHL tracking data shows the two pieces were shipped from Cincinnati on June 20 and arrived the next day in Leipzig, Germany, a DHL hub. That jaunt covered more than 4,400 miles, almost back to the starting gate.
From Leipzig, Steinhoff said, the packages were booked for a return to the museum on the Isle of Usedom.
"The museum was stunned when they came back," Steinhoff said.
Then the same routing problems happened again.
"I know the museum turned them back twice," Steinhoff said.
A second DHL tracking record states part of Steinhoff's collection was in Paris as of June 4.
"The estimated delivery date is currently unavailable," the summary states.
Yet another tracking order lists part of Steinhoff's shipment on hold in Leipzig. That record was last updated Aug. 19.
Mintz on Tuesday afternoon said he would have DHL's executive tracing team follow up directly with Steinhoff.
That same evening, DHL notified Steinhoff that her paintings are in Leipzig.
"It appears these will be returned to the U.S., and Kathleen from the team is confirming directly with Ms. Steinhoff," Mintz wrote in an email to me.
Steinhoff insured the seven paintings for $33,000. Artists, she said, don't buy insurance for the full value of their works. The odds of paintings being destroyed by a natural disaster are low.
No flood or hurricane or even the pandemic threatened her paintings, Steinhoff said.
Rather, she believes DHL employees were overworked and their eyes glazed over from checking orders on computer screens all day.
She has photos of the missing paintings, a small consolation if they never make it back to Santa Fe.
At this stage, after all the fitful days and nights, Steinhoff says she's learned the artist's lesson. This time she will be guided by her hopes, not her fears.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.