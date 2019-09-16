RIO RANCHO — President Donald Trump vowed Monday night to win New Mexico in next year’s election, wooing Hispanic voters and promising to protect the state’s energy industry.
“We will campaign for every vote and we will win the great state of New Mexico,” Trump said at a campaign rally at the Santa Ana Star Center. “For whatever reason, it’s been quite a while since a Republican won this state, but I think we’re going to win this state.”
The rally was the first salvo in the reelection campaign’s bid to try to flip New Mexico. The goal figures to be quite a challenge, as a Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won the state since 2004 and the GOP suffered losses across the board here in last year’s midterms, including all statewide races.
Yet the president appeared undeterred in assuring the raucous crowd that he can prevail, devoting a significant portion of his more than 90-minute-long speech to trying to win over the Latino vote in a state with the largest percentage of Hispanics in the nation.
Trump said Hispanics have made economic gains during his administration, he called out the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and claimed Latinos want him to continue building the border wall.
“The Hispanic Americans, they understand they don’t want criminals coming across the border, they don’t want people taking their jobs, they want that security and they want the wall,” Trump said.