Painting Southwestern archetypes in vibrant colors, Max-Carlos Martinez told his own story of family and identity in New Mexico.
The Albuquerque native, who spent nearly three decades in New York City before moving to Santa Fe later in life and showing his work there, died New Year's Day at age 58. He left behind a bright collection of interpretive portraits.
"Max wasn't very good about making money in a sense, but he was really productive. He was happy to be painting constantly," said Steve Harrison, a ceramist and friend. "And he was really good at bringing a lot of people together. He could curate a show or throw a party. He brought artists together."
In an interview with the New Mexico Public Broadcasting Service in 2016, Martinez said he grew up in Albuquerque's Old Town in the 1960s. In 1971, he said, his father, a Chicano activist, took his own life. The local community distanced itself from the family, and his grandmother forced his mother to move out of her home. So the widow moved her family — Martinez had four sisters and two brothers — to a trailer in the West Mesa neighborhood.
Martinez began painting in Albuquerque in 1979 and moved to New York City in 1981, where he showed his New Mexico-focused work to East Coast audiences. His work has been displayed as far away as Switzerland.
"My work eventually became about identities that clashed," Martinez told New Mexico PBS. "Was I American? Was I Chicano? Who are we as Americans?"
Martinez presented common Southwestern themes, such as Native Americans, cowboys and Catholicism, in a new light — with multicolor revolvers and close-up images of kachinas.
Many of Martinez's works are based on photographs. In the interview with New Mexico PBS, he said he often used images from old publications and painted people from every culture at a time when he felt racism was intensifying.
In 2010, Martinez moved from New York to Santa Fe.
"He needed to be with his roots," said Jason Solursh, Martinez's partner for 15 years. "Even as he progressed as an artist, there was always that influence and overall spirit of New Mexico."
Martinez lived in an apartment in El Zaguán, a historic building off Canyon Road, where he was known for hosting weekend get-togethers.
"He was tireless in promoting art to artists. I think for many people in all of our busy lives, he was a strong example of somebody who always put art first," said Carolyn Riman, a mixed-media printmaker and former neighbor. "He would always entertain people on Friday night for readings or shows. They were raucous parties or cultural events or both, depending on who you ask."
Riman said Martinez's final works, which have not been released to the public, brought historical events and stereotypes from the Southwest into a modern lens.
