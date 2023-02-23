A contentious proposal that would entitle employees in New Mexico to up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave is headed to the full Senate for what promises to be a hard-fought debate on the floor.

Senate Bill 11 narrowly made it out of the Senate Finance Committee on a 6-5 vote Thursday after a 3½-hour hearing that drew stiff opposition to the measure from Republicans.

"It's an undue burden on small business," said Sen. William Burt, R-Alamogordo. "It's a tax on small business."

