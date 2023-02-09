Less than a year after passing a bill requiring private employers to provide paid sick leave to their workers, Democrats are pushing a proposal to establish a paid family and medical leave law in New Mexico.

Senate Bill 11, which the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee endorsed on a 6-2 vote Thursday, would create a family and medical leave fund administered by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

Both employees and employers would be required to contribute to the fund. While the bill exempts employers with fewer than five workers, which represents about 66% of businesses in New Mexico, employees at those businesses would still have to pay into the fund and receive the benefit.

