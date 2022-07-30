An angel with wings made of sticks and stones hung beside a long-armed mermaid with dangling jewels.

"I'm a dreamer," said their creator, Armando Adrian-López. "Every day, every night I dream. … When I see things I see something else, simple forms, faces, creatures and that's how I was inspired."

Adrian-López is one of the roughly 270 artists and crafts people selling their work on the Santa Fe Plaza at the 36th annual Contemporary Hispanic Market and the 70th annual Traditional Spanish Market this weekend.

