A new political action committee is coming out swinging in the contested Democratic primary race for House District 40.
The Working Together New Mexico PAC sent Northern New Mexico voters a mailer this week calling incumbent Rep. Roger Montoya a “radical California-style politician” and highlighting his work in pornographic films when he was a struggling college student decades ago.
“While working in Los Angeles, Roger entered the adult-film industry, appearing in multiple pornographic films before moving to New Mexico,” the mailer states under a grainy and unflattering black-and-white photo of Montoya.
Montoya, of Velarde, is running for a second term against Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde. Sanchez represented the district before stepping down in 2020 to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 3rd Congressional District, which he did not get.
The PAC, formed by Albuquerque City Councilor Louie Sanchez and former Public Regulation Commissioner Karen Montoya, is supporting Joseph Sanchez in the race. Political consultant James Hallinan is executive director of the PAC, which has said it is supporting moderate Democrats running for election.
The mailer went out to more than 4,500 Democratic households in District 40, which includes Colfax, Mora, Rio Arriba and San Miguel counties.
It features the former state representative in a positive light. While the picture of Roger Montoya is in black and white, for example, Joseph Sanchez is shown smiling and in color.
The mailer labels Joseph Sanchez a “traditional Northern New Mexico Democrat” with “traditional Democratic values.”
“Joseph Sanchez is a [Los Alamos National Laboratory engineering manager] supporting a billion dollars in utility and construction projects, and is a former New Mexico utility co-op CEO, while Roger Montoya’s California and New York City experience is being an adult film star, gymnast, artist and dancer,” Louie Sanchez and Karen Montoya said in a joint statement. “Northern New Mexicans deserve to know the candidates’ work experience, because being a state representative is serious business involving the allocation of billions of tax dollars.”
Roger Montoya, who has been delivering food and supplies to people affected by wildfires in the Las Vegas and Mora areas, described the mailer as a hit piece. He disclosed his past before he was elected in 2020.
“This despicable PAC wants to steal our hope, especially in these troubling times,” he said in a statement. “They have no place in service to New Mexicans. Shame on them for being bullies.”
Roger Montoya, who was honored as one of 10 CNN Heroes of 2019 for his work with a regional youth center, also said he has a “proven” 30-year track record “of nurturing children to accomplish their dreams, attending the best schools in the country, and helping formerly homeless people find homes and re-create livelihoods.
“I’m on the front line helping those impacted by raging wildfires burning through our beautiful and cherished Northern New Mexico communities,” he said. “It’s unfortunate this level of attack is being deployed when many are hurting and in desperate need.”