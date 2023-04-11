Ernie Casados hasn't had a full night's sleep since his family home in the downtown area was engulfed by flames in early February and deemed uninhabitable by the Santa Fe Fire Department. 

The Paseo de Peralta residence, built in 1875, has been in Casados' family for generations. His father was likely born within its adobe walls, as were his six siblings, he said.

The scorched walls are about all that remain standing.

Recommended for you