Ernie Casados hasn't had a full night's sleep since his family home in the downtown area was engulfed by flames in early February and deemed uninhabitable by the Santa Fe Fire Department.
The Paseo de Peralta residence, built in 1875, has been in Casados' family for generations. His father was likely born within its adobe walls, as were his six siblings, he said.
The scorched walls are about all that remain standing.
Months after the blaze, Casados, 68, is awakened by thoughts about the place where so many cherished family memories went up in smoke. He hopes to restore it to the state it was in before disaster struck. He will tackle the project one room at a time, he said, because he doesn't have the funds to complete it all at once.
"I want to renovate it exactly the way it was," he said in an interview Tuesday.
Casados and his wife, Bernadette, have been living in an adjacent home for several years and weren't in his ancestral residence when it ignited. But their daughter, 39-year-old Jennifer Casados, was living there with her dog and three cats.
On the morning of Feb. 2, as Ernie Casados was preparing to take his daughter to work at a local CVS, he smelled something burning. Smoke was shooting out the windows of his beloved family home.
"Just in seconds, I got out of the truck and I put my foot down, and the flames just went through the window — shattered the windows," Ernie Casados said.
He yelled for his daughter to get out of the house before running in himself to save her dog, Nani.
"I went back up and she — this poor girl — tells me, 'Dad, my cats are in there and they're going to die," he recalled.
He went back inside, equipped with the flashlight on his cellphone, and heard the cats wailing, but he was unable to rescue them. Firefighters who arrived at the scene saved two of the cats — Cash and Dinero; Chewy was never found.
Santa Fe Fire Department Assistant Chief Freddie Martinez said investigators deemed the cause of the blaze was an accidental ignition, but he added severe damage to the structure made it difficult to identify the source.
"There's multiple ignition sources that were a possibility, but due to the fact that it was a fully involved structure fire ... it kind of destroys a lot of the evidence," Martinez said.
The Casadoses think the culprit might have been a space heater, but they acknowledge definitive answers on how the fire started would only serve as cold comfort amid so many charred family treasures.
"I kind of felt guilty, like it was my fault, because [the family] trusted me to take over the house and then, now that I have it, well look what happened," Ernie Casados said. "I know it's not my fault, but I just can't get that out of my mind."
Asked how he felt stepping into the ruins of the residence during a visit Tuesday, Casados said, "Oh, I hate it. I just — it breaks my heart just to step in this house. It just kills me. I've done a lot of crying to myself. I don't want to talk about it too much in front of my wife. I won't even let her come in here."
Bernadette Casados has had countless experiences at the Paseo de Peralta home. While her husband worked nights at The New Mexican, where his career spanned nearly 40 years in jobs such as typesetting, advertising and facilities management, she would spend time with the family watching movies, cooking and sharing in quintessential moments.
"I have a lot of memories. I had the best in-laws anybody could ask for," she said. "I mean, we spent so much time there, you know, a lot of holidays."
Moving forward after the blaze has been difficult for the family, who lacked homeowners insurance at the time of the fire.
With the help of their daughter's friend Chandal Like, who has been rallying the community to help, the Casadoses are gauging the costs to clear out debris and renovate.
"I created this community group that helps people, and all of a sudden my good friend needs help," Like said. "So that kind of spiraled into me coming over here and helping them and getting people to come and look at it and give them an estimate."
Like started a group called Santa Fe Community Angels in February, right about the time the fire struck.
Ernie Casados said he got upset at first with his wife and sister in-law when they created a GoFundMe page to help cover costs of the renovation project.
"I mean, I feel bad even asking for help. That's just the way I was brought up," he said.
Still, he is determined to rebuild.
"I want to get it going, and that way, you know, we can have family gatherings there," he said. "... We can go back there and have a meal and talk about old times."