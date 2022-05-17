Arable chef and owner Renée Fox will serve her last farm-to-table specialty June 25 at the Eldorado restaurant.
Fox and her husband, Dave Readyhough, have sold their highly regarded restaurant to yet-unnamed Santa Fe business owners who intend to keep the Arable name and concept, at least in the short term, Fox said.
The new owner takes over July 1.
Fox opened Arable in July 2017 after a five-year run with Loyal Hound. The couple were reaching the end of a five-year lease at the Agora Shopping Center in Eldorado.
Readyhough, Arable's general manager, plans to become a functional nutritional therapy practitioner.
“We’re going to take a couple months off after putting 10 years into this and 100-hour weeks,” Fox said. “We’re going to take an RV and go travel.”
Fox does not have a future mapped out.
“I honestly don’t know,” she said. “I still want to cook. I don’t know if it will be in Santa Fe. I have some gigs lined up for [a] private chef.”
The Arable menu was ever-changing, with a different special every day.
“We intentionally set out to avoid [having a signature dish],” Fox said. “We have a signature style: Southern influence; fresh, simple, enjoyable food. We had a very clear mission and values that we never strayed from. That component was being a cog in the wheel of the community. We have worked with local ranches, local farmers and other businesses.”
In the recent turn to "normalcy" following the coronavirus pandemic, Arable was open only Wednesday to Saturday because of staffing shortages facing restaurants nationwide.
Fox and Readyhough never listed Arable for sale, but word got around they were willing to sell.
“They reached out to us,” Fox said of the buyers.
The sale includes the neighboring Arable Prep & Provisions retail store.