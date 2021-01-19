A longtime city-operated parking lot on Canyon Road was was chained off and shut down following the expiration Dec. 31 of a five-year lease agreement with a local family that owns the property.
The city removed two self-pay stations at the lot that day.
While it remains uncertain when the lot might open to the public again on a street popular among locals and visitors for dining and browsing art galleries, the owners say they intend to operate it privately rather than leasing it again to the city, as their family has done for more than three decades.
The property, owned by the Salazar Survivor’s Trust, is in probate following the death in June of 86-year-old trustee Roman Salazar, his grandson Justin Salazar said.
“We can’t do anything with the parking lot until probate is concluded,” said Justin Salazar, who oversees the estate with his aunt Melissa Salazar. “We hope to do something sooner rather than later. We are working with the attorneys.”
The Salazars' most recent parking lot lease with the city, enacted Jan. 1, 2016, said it could not be "renewed and extended beyond Dec. 31, 2020.” The language was included amid the city's dispute with the family over maintenance costs for the lot. Under the lease, the city agreed to pay up to $216,000 to manage the lot over five years.
Santa Fe Parking Division Director Noel Correia said last week the city does not intend to pursue a new lease.
“I think it’s not in the city’s best interest that the city should be acting as a private parking operator,” Correia said.
The unpaved lot has no defined parking spaces. Correia estimated it can accommodate 30 to 35 vehicles.
The Salazars' property, the only public parking in the area, sits next to The Teahouse and across the street from El Farol. The owners of both restaurants said its closure has had minimal effect on business so far, as it comes during the slowest month of the year and amid a pandemic that has led to the shutdown of indoor dining.
“I don’t think it has affected me at all yet,” said Rich Freedman, owner of The Teahouse. “I think beginning of March and April, for all businesses on Canyon Road, it would be a hit.”
Most of the recent business at The Teahouse has been takeout orders, but the restaurant does have six outdoor tables.
Is anyone dining there this winter?
“Surprisingly, yes,” Freedman said. “No matter how cold it is, people are bundling up and coming out to dine.”
Several merchants near the parking lot are closed or have limited hours this week. El Farol, a restaurant and bar that had live music and dancing in prepandemic times, is only operating its food truck.
Nearby Brad Smith Gallery, however, has felt the effects of the chained-off lot, owner Brad Smith said.
“It’s having a definite negative impact on me,” he said. “Usually, January is pretty hit and miss, but we do have the ski crowd. The last month was very, very challenging. To pay my bills, I’m dependent on walk-in traffic.”
Another gallery adjacent to the lot, called On Canyon Road: The Consignment Gallery, has its own parking and likely won't be affected by the lot's shutdown, said Jamie Svoboda, who handles administration and sales. “I don’t think we’ll have much of an issue.”
Justin Salazar said the family's intention is to continue operating the space as a parking lot once the legalities are ironed out.
“The best use of that property is to provide parking,” he said. “It’s a vital resource.”
Salazar said he believes his family has owned the property since about the 1940s. Roman Salazar said in an interview in 2016 the family had leased the space to the city since sometime in the 1990s.
“I think if we were going to [reopen the parking lot], we will do it ourselves,” Justin Salazar said. “It might be more beneficial to get a private operator. We hope to get to that point soon to get it operating.”
