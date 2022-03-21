LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Andrew Lopez said he didn’t allow pets at the rental property he owned next to his home in Rowe.
When 12 dogs showed up in May 2018 at the house he had rented to Richard Knouse, he said he gave in, with an understanding the dogs would be gone in three days, he said.
Years later, however, dogs remained at the site, and their numbers dramatically increased.
Lopez said he repeatedly reported dog hoarding on the property to San Miguel County authorities over a period of nearly four years, but officials didn’t act until March 14. That’s when the Humane Society of the United States and local law enforcement seized more than 60 dogs, including about 20 puppies, and arrested Darren McDunnah, 62, who also lived at the home at 3 Lopez Court, on animal cruelty charges.
Animal advocates also said they had pressured law enforcement and other officials in San Miguel County for more than a year to address the dogs’ poor condition before authorities finally took action last week.
Law enforcement officials said the delay in seizing the dogs from McDunnah was largely due to a lack of animal control resources in the county and a lack of capacity at local shelters for the dogs’ care while the criminal case proceeds.
The humane society said in a statement the dogs were kept outside in “crowded, filthy pens, some with no apparent access to food or water.” The dogs were not spayed or neutered, and several females were pregnant, the organization said.
Lopez, 71, concurred; the dogs were not fed daily, he said, adding they had “litters like rabbits” and would eat the puppies.
McDunnah’s dogs also killed Lopez’s golden retriever and another neighbor’s dog.
“The dogs howled all night,” Lopez said. “They would howl and howl, and kept me up many times. They totally stressed me out.”
He described the odor from the dogs as “pungent,” with feces piled up “2½ feet high. It still is.”
On Thursday, the humane society removed the seized dogs from a local emergency shelter and flew them from Las Vegas Municipal Airport to an undisclosed location, said Kirsten Peek, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit in Washington, D.C. The dogs could be ready for adoption in 10 days.
“We need to start immediate needs before we start placing them,” Peek said.
A website for the humane society, which has a presence in 50 countries, now features a photo of six white, blue-eyed puppies rescued from the San Miguel County property.
Knouse, who could not be reached for comment, moved into Lopez’s rental home around 2016, Lopez said, adding Knouse moved out Saturday. He has not been charged in connection with the animal cruelty case.
McDunnah showed up in May 2018 for a temporary stay, Lopez said, and the first dozen dogs followed at that time.
An arrest warrant affidavit for McDunnah said the dogs arrived on the property over two years later, in the summer of 2020.
“He was never my tenant,” Lopez said of McDunnah. “I couldn’t get rid of him.”
In a short time, he said, the dogs multiplied to more than 50. Lopez called the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to get McDunnah and the dogs off his property.
“A deputy came here, and I said I have a dog hoarding problem here and was told, ‘That’s a civil matter.’ He did nothing,” Lopez said.
Sheriff Chris Lopez did not return a call seeking comment on the Rowe case.
Last week’s charges were not the first for McDunnah. Court records show he was convicted in 2018 on 10 counts in Santa Fe County for keeping 22 dogs at a home in Pojoaque. He also was convicted in Maine in 2015 for defrauding a church out of $400,000, records show.
In late December 2020, Andrew Lopez filed an eviction notice with the San Miguel Magistrate Court in Las Vegas that said Knouse owed $3,200 in back rent and cited the dog hoarding problem. Judge Christian Montano dismissed the complaint after Lopez failed to follow procedure, court documents show.
“The judge said, ‘This is why I require that anybody coming into my court should have an attorney,’ ” Lopez said.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, which meant Lopez could not refile the complaint.
Montano could not be reached for comment.
Lopez said he continued to watch the dogs destroy his rental property.
The dogs were constantly getting out,” he said. “When the dogs were out, I told my tenant, ‘All the dogs are out again.’ He slammed the door on me.”
Lopez repeatedly asked Knouse to leave, he said. “He didn’t. He became a squatter himself and just trashed the place.”
On Saturday, Lopez said, Knouse “packed all his stuff in a Budget rental truck. He finally got out.”
Lopez said he will have to replace the home’s front and back doors and appliances, and repair the floors.
“I have to tear the fence down to get in with a grader to get rid of all the mold,” Lopez said. “I can’t get a dime from Darren. He’s in jail. He’s basically a homeless guy, and Richard left with his tail between his legs and left me with a tremendous amount of garbage.”
