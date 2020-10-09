Sonya was a playful, happy and very grateful pit bull mix who loved being in a new home with a caring family.
She regularly went to a doggy day care center where she learned how to engage with other dogs.
Now, she's afraid of people — particularly men.
That's because a man abducted and tortured her, her owner said.
Santa Fean Veronica Vigil, Sonya's owner, has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to offer as a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for hurting the dog.
"This guy needs to be caught," said Vigil. "My concern is he's still doing what he did to Sonya."
Lt. Thomas Romero with the Albuquerque Animal Welfare division said animal control officers rescued the dog on Sept. 17 and helped return her to her family. Romero said his agency turned the case over to the Albuquerque Police Department for further investigation because "all we can do is cite, but this needs to go higher."
Vigil said Sonya's unpleasant saga started on Sept. 16, when she got out of their house in the La Cienega neighborhood. Vigil said it's possible a family member or some contractors doing work at the house inadvertently let her out. The yard around the house has no walls or fences, so once out, Sonya could easily have run off.
Vigil said her family immediately began putting out feelers, talking to neighbors and using social media to ask for help finding Sonya.
The next morning, a representative from Animal Welfare in Albuquerque called Vigil to say police were called to respond to a report of an animal being abused in a room at a Motel 6 off of Interstate 40. When police arrived, a man who may have been a suspect quickly left the scene.
Sonya's family had her microchipped, meaning she had a radio-frequency identification transponder that carries a unique identification number in case she ever got lost.
Yet she had been badly abused. The American Kennel Club and other sources say dogs are often abducted to be trained as fighters or used as bait for illegal dog fights, as breeders for puppy mills or to be sold to research facilities.
Vigil said she suspects something else was at play.
"This was done by someone really twisted who put fire near her eyes," she said. "They were trying to terrify her. They were not trying to train her or teach her. They were hurting her on purpose."
Sonya, who is 3 years old, is home now, but she's not the same dog. Still loving to Vigil and her mother, who rescued Sonya when she was a stray pup in the La Cienega area some three years ago, the dog is not just scared, but scarred.
Her right ear was torn and left hanging. She has burn marks on her head. Her eyelashes are singed and the area around her eyes burned. She has cuts and burns inside her mouth and all four of her paw pads are missing.
But Vigil said Sonya is "doing amazing with family members. She's not even head shy. Most dogs that are abused won't let you touch them but she's OK with it."
She said her goal is to raise $5,000 with the hope of using it to get someone who may know something about the case to identify the suspect.
She said she and her mother live in a rural area down a dirt road where "you don't think someone is gonna come steal your dog."
Romero said his agency is getting more calls about animal abuse — "not as severe as this one" — possibly because more people are willing to provide information as more stories of this type become known.
Alan Edmonds, cruelty case manager for Animal Protection of New Mexico, said the state does not have a dognapping law on the books, and such crimes are filed under petty theft.
"It's a very good idea to microchip your animal," Edmonds said. "Whether your animal is stolen or runs away, if someone finds the dog you can scan for the chip."
But in that case, he said, make sure you keep the microchip company appraised if you change your phone number or street address.
For now, Vigil wants help finding the man who stole Sonya. She said she also hopes to find peace within herself.
"How would anybody feel about this?" she said. "Heartbroken, disgusted, angry, no trust in humanity. How could something like this happen?"
