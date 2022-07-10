Longtime Colorado rancher Orvis “Chip” Meston opened High Plains Processing in Las Vegas, N.M., in 2021 after investing $1.6 million in improvements to a vacant meat-processing plant.
The state Economic Development awarded the business a $100,000 Local Economic Development Act grant to help overhaul and modernize the 7,000-square-foot facility and $15,288 from the Job Training Incentive Program to hire a trainee at the plant, one of only a few meat-processing facilities in Northern New Mexico and the only one in San Miguel County.
Now, the plant is accused of several federal violations, including inhumane treatment of animals, and is prohibited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture from processing meat for sale.
Meston, who said in an interview late last week he continues to operate the facility only for customers who do not intend to sell their meat, denies the allegations and is in the process of appealing the agency’s decision to suspend its inspections.
“My family has been in the production agriculture business and handling beef cattle since 1870,” Meston said. “It would be an egregious blot on my family’s record to ever be accused, under any circumstances, whatsoever, of harming an animal in any way, shape or form — as odd as that may sound for the owner of a slaughter plant, where the animal arrives here alive and leaves here in a box.
“During the entire time period the animal is here, it’s taken care of to the best of my capabilities. Period,” he added.
The USDA initially alerted Meston in February of violations discovered by inspectors and urged him to take corrective actions. Last month, the agency issued a notice it was suspending inspections at High Plains Processing because problems had not been corrected. Without USDA certification, meat from the plant cannot be placed on store shelves or sold in restaurants.
The alleged violations include failing to test meat samples for E. coli, failing to follow sanitary dressing procedures and not identifying cattle over 30 months old, according to the USDA notice.
Meston said last summer he conducted a 13-week swab test for E. coli, which is only required once a year, but said the records were lost for a time after he went through a divorce.
“I found them,” Meston said. “I gave them to the USDA and did what they asked me to do with them at that time.”
Bailey McWilliams, a spokesperson for the federal agency, wrote in an email “the plant can still slaughter and process under custom exemption, meaning the slaughtering or preparation of an individual’s animal exclusively for use/consumption by that individual, members of their household and their nonpaying guests and employees.”
USDA records show inspectors found animals at the plant were left without food or water at least nine times this year. The first recorded incident occurred in January and the most recent in late June, according to the agency.
Records also show 37 cattle were kept outdoors in subzero temperatures with no water, food or shelter in February. The inspector noted all five water tanks at the plant were frozen solid and there was ice hanging from animals’ fur and noses. Water heaters were purchased for the tanks, a document states, but they were never installed.
Meston argued cattle had access to a tank with a heater inside the facility.
He admitted the plant had not taken some corrective actions ordered by the USDA but did simplify the slaughter and rendering process in March.
“I told the USDA in no uncertain terms after strict, stringent review of our [hazard analysis and critical control point] plan, I can’t see where we need to make any changes,” Meston said.
He pointed to an allegation in the June 23 notice of suspension that a cow was held without feed for at least 24 hours.
“I don’t know where they’re coming up with that,” Meston said. “Typically, what happens is our client brings in the animal on Tuesday; we slaughter it on Wednesday. Every now and then there’s a disruption in the slaughter schedule. So we might have to hold an animal for more than a 24-hour period. When we do that, we see to it that the animals are fed in accordance with the rules, which means a couple times a day.”
The notice also said the plant did not generate any records between May 18 and June 6. Meston had an answer: The plant was shut down during that period after portions of Las Vegas were evacuated because of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The USDA’s allegations against High Plains Processing caught the attention of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, a national animal rights advocacy organization that called on 4th Judicial District Attorney Thomas Clayton to investigate the plant for possible crimes.
“These disturbing reports show that the animals endured frigid temperatures, hunger and thirst while being held for slaughter,” PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said in a news release. “PETA is calling for a criminal investigation on behalf of these cows and is urging everyone to help prevent more animals from suffering in slaughterhouses by going vegan.”
Clayton did not respond to emails or phone messages inquiring about whether his office plans to investigate the matter.