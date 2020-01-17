A downtown shop owner says a man held him at knifepoint Thursday afternoon and stole some $30,000 worth of jewelry and cash.
Mohamad Altheyab, owner of the Moxie jewelry store, located in a row of shops at 125 E. Palace Ave., said the clean-cut thief walked into his store during Thursday’s snowstorm, just before 2 p.m.
According to a Santa Fe police report, surveillance footage from the Elsworth Gallery, a block-and-a-half east of Moxie, shows a man matching the robber’s description heading toward the store and then running back a short time later.
In an interview, Altheyab said the man went directly to some jewelry cases on the right side of the store and then walked over to where Altheyab was sitting, pulled a large knife out of his coat and held it to Altheyab’s neck.
The man pulled Altheyab toward him, the shop owner said, and demanded he empty the store’s cash register.
Instead, Altheyab said, he put the entire register on the jewelry case, and the man stuffed the cash into his pockets. Altheyab estimated there was between $250 and $300 in the register.
“I just wished he’d taken everything and not hurt me,” Altheyab said. “You just see how much a life is worth.”
After taking cash from the register, the man then pulled him over to another jewelry case, Altheyab said, and began banging on the glass, demanding gold jewelry.
Altheyab said he gave the man eight rings from the case. Two were white gold with diamonds, with a retail value of $5,000 each; five were white gold with sapphires, with a retail value of about $1,600 each; and one yellow gold and lapis lazuli ring was worth $1,200.
In a quick-thinking moment, Altheyab said, he told the man he would give him more white gold rings from a case near the back door.
When the robber realized the rings were actually silver, however, he demanded Altheyab give him his watch and wallet, the store owner said.
He gave the man his watch, Altheyab said, which he estimated was worth about $300 and was a gift from his daughter, as well as a white turquoise and onyx ring he was wearing.
The man also asked for his wallet, Altheyab said, but he did not hand it over. He managed to slip out of the man’s grasp, ran through the store’s back door and called 911.
Altheyab said he was unable to get theft insurance for his store because it is located in what he described as a high-crime area, so he won’t be compensated for the stolen items.
“Thank God I’m alive,” Altheyab said. “I don’t care about the money. I’m not thinking about the money either.”
