A female great horned owl took flight over the Rio Grande on Tuesday, more than two years after it was found injured along Interstate 25 near Albuquerque.

The owl spent over 700 days at the New Mexico Wildlife Center in Española before animal rehabilatator Stephanie Lindsell was able to release it at the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge in Albuquerque’s South Valley.

“Typically, patients aren’t in care for this long, so this one is really special for us,” Lindsell said Tuesday before the bird’s release. “We are so happy to finally be setting her free.”

Popular in the Community