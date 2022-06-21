Since taking over in 2018, Los Alamos National Laboratory’s primary contractor is managing safety better than its predecessor but still has suffered unsafe mishaps and is grappling with ingrained problems that reduce efficiency and increase risks to workers, according to a government watchdog.
Triad National Security LLC must improve a lab culture that often puts productivity ahead of safety, especially as it moves toward making plutonium triggers for warheads, the Government Accountability Office said in a report this month.
The most significant “safety culture” issues can be seen at the lab’s plutonium facility, known as PF-4, the report said, noting this culture is defined by how it prioritizes the safety of workers, the public and the environment.
The facility is in the midst of being overhauled to produce 30 bomb cores, or pits, yearly by 2026 to upgrade the nation’s nuclear arsenal. That is almost triple the volume of pits the lab has ever made in a year.
The GAO interviewed officials at the National Nuclear Security Administration and drew on the agency’s yearly report cards on Triad’s performance.
“A culture where efficiency is prioritized above safety still prevailed in some operations at PF-4,” the report said. “The officials also noted that expanding missions at LANL — to include numerous high hazard activities in PF-4 — may further exacerbate these cultural issues and challenge efforts to improve safety culture at the laboratory.”
In an email, lab spokeswoman Jennifer Talhelm wrote the GAO’s report reflects the improvements Triad has made since 2018, particularly in safety performance and changing the culture.
“We have work to do to continue to institutionalize those gains,” Talhelm wrote. “Safety is of the utmost importance, but culture does not change overnight, especially in our complex environment.”
The lab now promotes learning to prevent errors and is working to close gaps in training, she wrote.
The lab also is streamlining demands on managers so they can better oversee operations and is holding forums to solicit feedback from the workforce, Talhelm wrote.
The report said a growing challenge is ensuring safety at a facility where plutonium work is being done alongside construction, especially as the workforce expands to ramp up pit production and makes the building more crowded.
A longtime lab critic agreed increased congestion at the plutonium facility is a problem.
“It’s a serious challenge to safety to do all those things at the same time in a small space with different kinds of people,” said Greg Mello, executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group.
The larger workforce reflects the lab’s swelling budget, the GAO said. The proposed $4.6 billion to fund the lab in the next fiscal year is more than double the lab’s $2 million budget in 2018 — the year Triad became the main contractor, the report said.
Triad, composed of Battelle Memorial Institute, the Texas A&M University System and the University of California, has shown a marked improvement over the lab’s previous operator, Los Alamos National Security LLC, the report said.
The nuclear security agency decided not to renew Los Alamos National Security’s contract after repeated poor marks on yearly reviews and a string of hazardous incidents, GAO said.
Among the incidents was an improperly packaged waste container that burst in 2014, releasing radioactive contaminants at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad. The facility was closed for three years and required $2 billion to clean up.
Under the previous contractor, the plutonium facility was shut down from 2013 to 2017 because of safety violations and a breakdown in worker discipline, the report said.
Still, Triad’s record is far from spotless, GAO said.
Triad failed to consider the full volatility of incompatible chemicals mixed with radioactive waste, the report said. It was referring to safety inspectors finding dozens, perhaps hundreds, of barrels of waste mixtures that potentially could explode.
And last year, HEPA filters containing titanium welding shards were stuffed in a plastic bag, then placed with a metal object in a drum. The metal item tore the plastic, and the air entering the ripped bag oxidized the titanium, igniting sparks.
Both situations involving improperly packed waste called up the memory of the breached container at WIPP, the report said.
GAO also referred to Triad’s 2021 report card, which noted:
- Noncompliance with safety procedure led to a water overflow in a PF-4 vault.
- Crews falling to adhere to required glovebox procedures.
- Unauthorized work taking place during construction activities.
- A series of injuries and lower-level issues at the plutonium facility.
Triad managers have stated reducing mishaps is a long-term goal, and they have worked to institute more preventive measures, the report said.
The former operator conducted flawed or incomplete analyses of safety problems and risks and rarely tried to gauge how well corrective measures worked, the report said.
By contrast, Triad has granted line managers more authority to address certain problems and come up with solutions.
Employee teams were formed to review samplings of corrective actions. At the same time, managers have begun to report incidents in which they were the main ones involved, the report said.
The result is glitches being identified in advance rather than being caught by an inspector or escalating to a serious incident, GAO said.
Mello contends the nuclear security agency, which is a primary source in the report, tends to go easy on Triad and the lab in its assessments.
However, the agency noted in the report it’s very hard to find the necessary workers in the region, Mello said, calling that admission the most striking part of the findings.
Cranking up pit production will be next to impossible without the necessary personnel, he said.
“There aren’t enough qualified people in Northern New Mexico for LANL’s expansion,” Mello said.