The Grand Old Party, beaten, battered and belittled in New Mexico for the last six years, might make a top-of-ticket comeback in 2022.
A Republican actually has a better chance of becoming governor of New Mexico than heavily publicized Democrat Beto O’Rourke does of winning in Texas.
That’s not a bold statement. O’Rourke is the most overrated politician in America, someone on the verge of being a perennial losing candidate.
A former congressman from El Paso, O’Rourke assumed he was a Kennedy-esque figure when he raised a record $80 million for his 2018 race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
Cruz made a good villain outside Texas. People across the land had watched in horror when Cruz campaigned for the former president. They pulled out their credit cards and contributed to O’Rourke.
Donors didn’t have to know much about the challenger. Cruz inspired them.
Everything seemed to be breaking just right for O’Rourke. Money and new voters flowed his way.
Cruz won anyway, besting O’Rourke by almost 215,000 votes. Texans didn’t care if much of America despised their senator.
O’Rourke responded to his defeat by running for a higher office. He entered the 2020 competition for president, but his campaign collapsed around Halloween 2019, months before the primaries began.
Without Cruz as his foil, O’Rourke no longer seemed like a Kennedy. He couldn’t draw money or crowds.
After failed bids for president and U.S. senator, O’Rourke has shifted his interest to state politics. He’s running for governor of Texas.
The Republican incumbent, Gov. Greg Abbott, has plenty of weak points, especially his state’s electrical outages that caused more pain and suffering in the midst of the pandemic.
But Texans have not elected a Democratic governor since Ann Richards in 1990. She ran again four years later against George W. Bush.
Bush defeated her, opening a path for him to pursue the presidency.
Richards was a better candidate than O’Rourke. She also ran in an era when Texans were inclined to elect a Democratic governor.
Voters might ask O’Rourke what he has done lately, other than run for one office after another.
Perhaps only another power failure can stop Abbott. If the incumbent avoids a big mistake, O’Rourke’s chances of victory sink.
New Mexico’s gubernatorial election might offer more suspense. As clumsy and slow-footed as state Republicans are, they have a better chance of winning a governor’s office than O’Rourke does.
None of New Mexico’s eight announced Republican candidates is in the same league as O’Rourke for visibility. Only one, former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti, is known statewide. He lost a U.S. Senate election in 2020.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham won’t have any serious opposition in the June primary. She has the advantage of raising money for the November election while hoping the Republicans tear one another apart.
The GOP field will likely have to gang up on Ronchetti to stop a runaway fueled by his having read weather reports on television for 20 years. The others have to hope state history repeats the times when little-known Republicans Gary Johnson and Susana Martinez emerged to win the Governor’s Office.
Johnson, a political novice who owned a construction company, in 1994 ousted Democrat Bruce King, New Mexico’s longest-serving governor. Johnson got a second term in 1998.
Martinez, who was the district attorney of Doña Ana County, won the Governor’s Office in 2010. It was an open seat, and she took it with ease.
Voters reelected Martinez in 2014 by a wide margin, though most of her initiatives had flopped in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.
One trouble spot for Lujan Grisham is her handling of the pandemic. Her boosters will claim she kept the state safe as disease spread.
A hard truth is Lujan Grisham shut down small businesses while letting large ones operate. Her enemies list grew because of it.
The governor’s recent decision to sign a congressional redistricting bill that splits Bernalillo County and divides oil patch communities might be challenged in court. It’s the sort of ugly gerrymandering that can mobilize her opposition.
Heavy turnover in key state positions and Lujan Grisham’s management skills will be among a dozen other lines of attack for Republicans.
Incumbency and cash flow establish her as the favorite. But based on modern history, Lujan Grisham’s seat is not as safe as Abbott’s in Texas.
O’Rourke might lead in headlines. Unless they translate to votes, he will lose a high-profile election for the third time in four years.
Having cast many more votes in Texas than NM, those who think Beto is a viable candidate are spending too much time in Austin, and inner city Houston and Dallas, and too little in the thousands of other cities and rural enclaves in Texas. Milan is right he is a loser and always has been. Most of the time I was in Texas I voted for Democrats, as Texas is really the heartland of the moderate/conservative Democrat, and ones like Ann Richards were easy to like, vote, and work for. As was Bill White, who my wife worked for many years when he was the Mayor of Houston and she was Director of Finance and Administration. We moved back home to NM after his term limits caught up with him and he tried to become Governor, which he lost because of the severe backlash against Obama's first 2 years, and Obama endorsed Bill, as did Jeff B. here in NM. Without the Obama connection, Bill would have won in Texas, but Texans were determined not to allow an Obama confidant, assumed to be left wing, which Bill was not, to run their state. If you compare competent, accomplished people like Ann Richards or Bill White to Beto, you will see there is no comparison. Beto has accomplished exactly nothing in his life, except being arrested for DWI and burglary, and though the charges were dropped, and being propped up by his rich parents, he still has a record. Beto is a nothing burger, as the meme states, "Beto: Fake Hispanic, Real pend....
Funny. . Your next to last sentence sounds a lot like the resume of GW (Shrub) Bush
Milan prefers to write about Texas, rather than the illegal activity here in New Mexico. An example is the Cannabis Act implementation, being done with a series of ILLEGAL Rule Makings, because the timelines are too short for a legal process. The Cannabis Act is installing a criminal drug enterprise in New Mexico, which directly benefits Egolf and Michelle, and this goes without question. Milan is pitiful.
Ah, Beto, aka Robert Francis O'Rourke. Or as a friend of mine says, "Beto: Fake Mexican, Real Pendejo". Talk about white privilege in action. Would Texas have another Ann Richards or Lyndon Baines Johnson in its Democrat quiver.
Beto lost last time around, and now has reiterated his "H e l l yes..." campaign line. But its Texas is not the U.S., and that will likely motivate conservatives to rush to the polls in massive numbers. And since the governorship is a statewide office, gerrymandering of districts is irrelevant. Its about who shows up. I don't live there and like everyone else commenting here, is talking through my hat.
But Milan is actually talking about New Mexico. I wish Ronchetti and Pearce would start running focus groups around New Mexico to find out what needs to be done to earn the votes of centrists and independents rather than worrying about the primary, since anything done in the primary to run to the right will be fatal in the general election. I really would like to see a horse race in New Mexico next year rather than another case of an election worthy of either tears or laughter, depending on one's point of view.
“Beto” is a common nickname among people of all backgrounds in Texas. I don’t know what your obsession with his name is, but it reveals a bit of an unpleasant attitude on your part. And again—not all Texans are obsessed by 2nd amendment hysteria. I guess you have already forgotten that a white supremacist mass shooter shot up scores of people at a Walmart in his home city of El Paso and so yeah—he was upset. He also rushed in to help the families of the victims. I didn’t see Ted Cruz there. He was probably in Cancun.
But yeah—Ann Richards was great.
I'm just calling him by his real name. I think Beto is a poseur. Ann and Lyndon, Barbara Jordan, and a few other Texans were real.
Why do you care what his nickname is? It seems like your real issue with him is. . . Sigh. . Guns. And so it goes.
Republicans here in NM sure seem to be afraid of Beto. Texas is not a deep red state, in fact most of the people who are moving there by the thousands a day are probably Democratic voters. If the GOP in Texas is so confident, then why are the districts so torturously gerrymandered? Beto is a tireless campaigner and was extremely popular in his city with a wide spectrum of voters. Unlike say—Donald Trump who is almost universally loathed by all New Yorkers (including my mom who was a lifelong Republican.)
Believe it or not, the voters in Texas are not obsessed by bogus 2nd amendment hysteria. And they don’t like being abandoned when the weather freezes. Stick to what you think you know, Milan.
Your last line nails it, Russell. Milan does investigative reporting really well. Opinionating, not so much. Beto is so popular in El Paso because he's basically an energetic, positive person who is learning more about politics as he goes. Milan's lack of objectivity on MLG is uninteresting, and his inability to see what a hack Abbott is becomes almost offensive. ANYONE can buy a gun in Texas. Even Ted Cruz.
Good morning, Russell.
Its not bogus. Robert Francis has made no secret of his desire to confiscate ARs and AKs, but he cannot do that without help from the Texas legislature, which is unlikely since it is dominated by the GOP. So on balance if I were a Texan, I would be voting against the incumbent because of his virulently anti-abortion stance, including signing SB8 which sets the stage for copycat bills by both the left and right across the country. I would be far less worried about Robert Francis ranting about our black rifles. He cannot do more than rant and rave without a bill to sign and that's not likely.
As far as Texas voters and power issues, they reaped what they sowed. Maybe they will reconsider.
Texas Republicans engage in voter suppression more than any state in the Union, except perhaps Florida or Georgia Republicans.
That's the hill Beto O'Rourke and any other Democrat in Texas, Florida, and Georgia has to climb.
Mark Ronchetti is lucky to be running for Governor in a state that doesn't suppress voting.
Having said that, Ronchetti is such a bad candidate that he has no chance of being elected Governor of New Mexico.
He will, at least, lose fair and square, unlike what may happen to Democrats in Texas, Florida, and Georgia.
It's going to be close enough there, though, that Democrats still have a chance to overcome the rigged setup that Republicans have put into place in most red states.
President Biden told O’Rourke he was going to recruit him to take care of the gun problem during the President’s campaign. I wonder if he meant Beto would be sent to Afghanistan to personally confiscate weapons from the Taliban that were left behind as part of Operation Abandonment?
Who will Biden recruit to bring back abandoned Americans still trapped in Afghanistan
[offtopic]
Don't you want to get our Americans back home? I will find anyway possible to get Americans home. Truth hurts and if you want to hide your head in the sand be my guest.
You’re right. Perhaps Biden should recruit Bush/Cheney since they started that war. After all— they left it to Obama to actually find and kill Bin Laden.
People’s lack of knowledge in even recent history is staggering.
We were meddling in Afghanistan under Carter and Reagan. Its bipartisan, so regardless if you are a Donk or Elefink, you got that brown stuff on you.
https://washingtonmonthly.com/2021/09/01/how-jimmy-carter-started-americas-afghanistan-folly/
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I AGREE, Beto married into money so he has cash to burn. In New Mexico, do you think Steven Michael Quezada could move into the Gov. mansion? He can raise money because of his FAME and popularity. I bet the "crotch grabbing" jokes about Gov. MLG would be worthy of a Saturday Night Live skit. I like SMQ. We both graduated from West Mesa High School in Albuquerque. As far as a Republican winning back the Governors mansion and all the perks it comes with. I believe, it could happen in the next election IF, Brian Ballard opened up an office in the Santa Fe Plaza. Brian's firm has opened offices all over the country in the last 5 years. The man can raise money and is the most powerful lobbyist in America.
MLG thinks she has a mandate, and maybe she does. I have no faith New Mexicans will elect a republican Governor. If they couldn't get rid of Webber, they won't get rid of MLG either. IMO her accomplishments , like Webbers are marginal, to say the least.
Ever spent 5 minutes chatting with a NM GOP leader Simon? You might be surprised on how thoughtful and successful they are.
It's not clear what, exactly, Simon SAYS. So let's look at today's NYT front page question, CAN TRUMP SURVIVE AFTER CROSSING STATE LINES TO INCITE A RIOT? The answer is, disturbingly, YES. Mr. Chief Justice John Roberts. in 1999 a GOP party hack (not an esteemed jurist), was a member of the Bush family str9ike team in the Florida capitol, a team headed by longtime family fixer James Baker III. Baker, Roberts and the Bush team conspired to and did cause hundreds of GOP operatives to cross state lines to stop the vote count by creating what is called the Brooks Brothers riot. Conspiracy under federal law, when followed by the performance of the criminal act that was planned, is a more serious crime than most federal felonies. Source: Jeffrey Toobin's book of several years ago. So to paraphrase Trump, get ready to fight like the dickens to save our country.
Are you on the Ethics Committee? you sound a little unhinged to be on a bias neutral committee.
[lol]
Trump's arrogance and abrasive behavior put Joe Biden in the White House. He needs to step back and throw his weight behind a younger and less controversial figure like Ron DeSantis. Democrats keep saying they have time to turn the tide of public opinion. As long as Biden and Harris are in the White House things will get worse, not better. The GOP is a sure bet to take Both houses of congress in 2022. A Trump candidacy could jeopardize their chances of re taking the White House, that is unless Kamala is the front runner.
Mr. Onstad, they may be thoughtfully conservative (I can think of some who are not) but they are remarkably unsuccessful at running for office in New Mexico. Last time I checked, four of the five Federal representatives are blue, both Roundhouse chambers solidly blue, and the current resident of the governor's office has D after her name.
An election cycle or two ago and I checked to see that the GOP wasn't even running candidates in a lot of districts. You can't win if you don't show up.
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Yeah? I'll tell you what's overrated, its opinion columns that start with the fallacy of vague sub-population holding a vague idea, "overrated". And I'll tell you who nearly half of voters kicked out of office: his father think's he's Jesus. And that is a fact of over-rated. Cruz, not Christ.
