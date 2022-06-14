Retiring state House Speaker Brian Egolf isn’t on the ballot this year, but his fingerprints are all over it.
Through aggressive gerrymandering, Egolf and his fellow Democrats have reshaped a handful of legislative districts that used to be safe for Republicans. They have become battlegrounds where Democrats will have an advantage this fall.
Democrats control the House of Representatives 45-24. There’s also one independent member who was driven out of the Republican Party.
Redistricting, mandatory every 10 years after the national census, put Democrats in position to further weaken Republicans. Egolf of Santa Fe knew just how to do it.
The most striking example is House District 38, long a Republican stronghold. It has been represented for the last six years by Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, who just lost a primary election for governor.
Dow’s House district was redrawn from reliable Republican turf to an area that performs better for Democrats, according to Research & Polling Inc., the state contractor that compiled data on redistricting.
Dow’s district included parts of Grant, Hidalgo and Sierra counties. In the district’s new form, Grant and Hidalgo no longer are in the district. They were replaced by parts of Socorro and Doña Ana counties.
A section of Sierra County remains, but part of Dow’s hometown of Truth of Consequences also was removed from the district. Dow’s own residence was shifted to another district represented by Republican Rep. Gail Armstrong.
The race for the District 38 seat is between Democrat Tara Jaramillo of Socorro and Republican Sandy Hammack of San Antonio.
By the calculations of the research company, the newly formed district has leaned toward Democrats during the last decade, 52 percent to 48 percent.
Jaramillo is well ahead of Hammack in fundraising, $65,000 to $11,000. Money doesn’t always equate to votes, but Republicans face the possibility of losing a rural district that was solidly in their column.
Democrats also have a shot to win a redrawn seat occupied for 20 years by Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert. The only Black Republican in the House, Powdrell-Culbert ran unopposed in three of her last five elections. She won the other races comfortably in a district that was built for a Republican.
This year is different. Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales has seen her District 44 redrawn to make it competitive. By the research company’s analysis, Democrats have a 51 percent-
49 percent edge in performance.
The Democratic challenger to Powdrell-Culbert is Kathleen Cates of Rio Rancho.
Changing boundaries didn’t weaken Powdrell-Culbert’s bank account. She has raised about $83,000, almost four times as much as Cates. But Powdrell-Culbert had to spend money to fend off a primary challenger. Cates won the Democratic nomination without opposition.
The Democratic majority in the Legislature also redrew House District 7, giving themselves another 51-49 edge. Ten-year Republican Rep. Kelly Fajardo of Los Lunas didn’t run for reelection, heightening Democrats’ hopes of flipping the seat.
Republicans have nominated Tanya Mirabal Moya of Los Lunas. Danny Bernal Jr. of Belen is the Democratic candidate.
Egolf and the Democrats also enhanced the chances of one their incumbents, Rep. Willie Madrid of Chaparral. Madrid’s House District 53 was altered to cover an area that has performed better for Democrats by
5 percentage points.
Redistricting came after Madrid won two of the last three elections against the same opponent, Republican Ricky Little.
Little announced his candidacy again this year before bowing out. Republicans have nominated newcomer Elizabeth Winterrowd of Las Cruces. In an interview, she spoke in generalities except to criticize Madrid’s vote to repeal the 1969 law that criminalized abortion.
Republicans might benefit from redistricting in a few Albuquerque districts, most notably the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Debbie Armstrong.
Her District 17 now has only a slight Democratic performance advantage. The Democratic nominee, Cynthia Borrego, received a $5,000 donation from the political action committee of wealthy Republican Harvey Yates.
Yates tried with limited success to oust liberals in the primary election by helping conservative Democrats. His allegiance might still shift from Borrego to her Republican opponent, Ellis McMath.
As for Egolf, he set out to bury Republicans after they took control of the state House in 2015-16. It was first time in 62 years that Republicans held the majority. Egolf said Republican rule wouldn’t last.
He was right. Democrats regained control, then turned redistricting to their advantage.
Republicans complained, not that it changed anyone’s attitude.
The hard truth about politics is the GOP would have been just as partisan — if only it had the chance.