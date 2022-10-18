As a new federal rule took effect this week allowing sales of over-the-counter hearing aids at prices sharply lower than prescription versions, Santa Feans in search of the devices were likely to come up empty-handed.

Most pharmacies in the city were not yet stocked with the hearing aids on the first day of sales Monday, and one Walgreens store already had its new devices stolen.

The news was disappointing to Jimmy Romero, who visited Santa Fe from Dixon on Monday and wanted to buy an over-the-counter hearing aid at the Walgreens as a birthday present for his father.

