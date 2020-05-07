The number of initial regular unemployment claims in New Mexico for the week ending May 2 was 16,801, a rise of 4,708 from the week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics released Thursday.
In addition, 21,295 self-employed, contractor and gig economy workers applied for unemployment benefits in the first week the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was available in New Mexico for workers who previously were ineligible for jobless benefits. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions started accepting such applications April 26.
New Mexico has seen 141,876 people apply for regular unemployment benefits since March 13, plus the 21,295 self-employed, according to Workforce Solutions and statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The unemployment rate in New Mexico through April 25 is 11.72 percent, according to the Department of Labor.
Buoyed by $758 million in approved federal funding for pandemic relief, another 10,001 New Mexico small-business owners applied in the second round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program between April 2 and May 1. The first round of the program in early April saw 8,277 applications approved in New Mexico for $1.4 billion, according to the Small Business Administration.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan that is forgivable if a business does not layoff any employees during an eight-week period. The loan can only be used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities.
In New Mexico, small-business owners with a Paycheck Protection Program loan are only eligible for the new unemployment benefits for the self-employed if their Paycheck Protection payment is less than their unemployment benefit, according to Workforce Solutions.
Workforce Solutions statistics through April 25 show 20 percent more women than men have applied for unemployment benefits. The age group most affected by job loss is the 25- to 34-year-old group, with 22,879 claimants.
Before mass layoffs started in mid-March, 41 percent more men than women applied for unemployment this year. But including the five subsequent weeks through April 25, Workforce Solutions recorded 44,420 women filing claims and 37,102 men.
There were 41,390 Hispanic claimants and 34,980 non-Hispanic claimants.
The industries most affected were “accommodations and food service” with 19,209 claims, “health care and social assistance” with 12,007, “retail trade” with 11,907 and “office and administrative support” with 10,283.
Before the mass layoffs started, educational services had the highest number, with 912 unemployment claims for the year through March 21. Educational services has seen 5,367 claims through April 25.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.