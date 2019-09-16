RIO RANCHO — There was shouting but absolutely no touching.
Though tensions flared Monday in Rio Rancho at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump between a group of about 250 protesters and Trump supporters, they never boiled over into the level of violence seen at similar events in Albuquerque in 2016.
At one point, all the protesters left the designated demonstration area set up across the street from the Santa Ana Star Center, where Trump was set to speak at 7 p.m, and gathered near the north side of the venue’s entrance. For the next two and a half hours, supporters and protesters hurled insults, taunts and opposing chants at one another.
But New Mexico State Police and city of Rio Rancho officers stood shoulder to shoulder between the groups when they got too close, creating a buffer zone that would shrink and grow throughout the evening.
Eventually, the weather shut down the demonstrations altogether.
While the afternoon sun had beat down on the waiting crowds earlier in the day, clouds rolled over the Santa Ana Star Center just as Trump’s event was scheduled to begin. An hour later, peals of thunder drowned out the president’s broadcast speech, and his image would flicker on and off an outdoor Jumbotron during the rain. At 8:20 p.m., the wind kicked up, and the slanting downpour drove protesters and even the staunchest supporters to huddle under awnings. Ten minutes later, crews were taking down the big screen.
Thousands of people had waited for hours to attend the rally. A parking lot attendant at the Santa Ana Star Center said cars were beginning to line up at 4 a.m., and by 4 p.m., the venue’s parking lot was full.
Melinda Cash, who works at a Costco in Albuquerque, said she began waiting in line to get into the rally — officials said only 9,000 would be allowed inside — at 6 a.m. She can’t often express her political views in public because of her husband’s job, she said, though she wouldn’t disclose where he works.
“I don’t really get to express my views,” Cash said, “but today was so important that I want to support my views and my president.”
Amanda Marney, 39, went to the rally with her husband and kids, waking them up at 5 a.m. so they could get a good place in line. She wore a black shirt with white-block letters under under a stenciled AR-15: “Gun-toting Trump Supporter: Make America Safe Again.”
She said Trump’s support for the energy industry was a big factor in her decision to back him; her dad worked in the oil fields of Cuba, N.M., when she was growing up.
“We support Trump because we think he’s done an amazing job, looking out for my family,” Marney said.
Streams of people around the Star Center were festooned in all manner of shirts and flags showing support for Trump. Many wore hats, the most popular being the scarlet cap emblazoned with the president’s slogan: “Make America Great Again.”
Joshua Stone, 46, a wheatgrass farmer from Moriarty, said his political views had been changed by Trump. He said he voted twice for Bill Clinton. He attended Monday’s rally, his first, with his mother.
“The media spin on him is so negative, and the energy in day to day life is so negative,” Stone said. “It’s very inspiring to see such a crowd.”
As people waited in line, a playlist blasted across the Star Center’s courtyard with songs such as Journey’s “Wheel in the Sky,” Queen’s “We are the Champions,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” and Kansas’ “Carry on Wayward Son.”
The music was punctuated with announcements asking protesters to remain in the designated protest area and instructing supporters not to touch protesters inside but to signal security instead.
Michelle Gutiérrez, who works for a nonprofit, joined the protests around noon Monday.
“We really don’t want him in our city and he’s not welcome here,” she said of Trump. She was surprised by the number of protesters who had gathered.
Sandy, 60, a protester who declined to give her last name, said she was apolitical before 2016; for her, everything changed after the Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville, Va.
“I married a Jewish man and was so disturbed to hear people chanting, ‘Jews will not replace us,’ ” she said. The Trump rally, she said, “strikes fear into my heart.”
A couple of hundred people also gathered at Tiguex Park in Old Town Albuquerque on Monday for a series of anti-Trump demonstrations by the Democratic Party and liberal advocacy groups, including ProgressNow New Mexico.
Many people carried signs or wore shirts protesting Trump’s presidency and policies. Organizations such as Planned Parenthood and 350 NM asked people to sign petitions and handed out free merchandise.
Memar Ivy, a senior at Sandia High School in Albuquerque who attended the events, said she’s an envoy for young people, showing older residents that her generation is politically active. Ivy said she wants to talk to clubs at her school to persuade other students to become politically active — such as by participating in the youth-led Climate Strike, a series of international rallies set to begin late this week. One event is scheduled Friday at the state Capitol.
“Young people do care about these issues,” Ivy said. “I had time, and so I came out here to show the older parts of the community that we’re aware of problems.”
Melanie Metz, a freelance photographer, contributed to this report.