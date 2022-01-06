Editorial workers at Outside want to establish a union to ensure “a seat at the table” in shaping the future of the 45-year-old magazine, under new ownership since February, and “salaries to make it manageable to live in Boulder and Santa Fe.”
The group includes about 15 editors, research editors, fact checkers, copy editors, art and photo editors and social media editors.
They submitted a mission statement Tuesday to Boulder-based parent company Outside Interactive Inc. asking for voluntary acceptance of a union. The company declined.
“We respect an employee’s right to unionize, but we don’t believe unionization is a needed path for our employees and we hope to continue to have an open and constructive dialogue to better understand this disconnect,” the parent company wrote in a statement.
Outside Interactive posted its five-page response on Twitter but did not make any officials available for an interview.
Outside staff have been organizing for about four months with the assistance of two people from NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America through the Denver Newspaper Guild.
The six-member union organizing committee wrote in a statement the group was disappointed by the company’s decision. “We remain undeterred,” the statement said. “We filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board this morning. We thank all those who have offered their support and encouragement, and we remain committed to making Outside a better place to work.”
Outside magazine is the second high-profile Santa Fe business to unionize in recent years. Meow Wolf followed the same procedure in 2020.
Boulder-based Pocket Outdoor Media acquired Outside Integrated Media, which includes Outside magazine, from Lawrence Burke, who had owned the publication since 1978.
The unionization effort was not driven by the new ownership, said Erin Riley, a senior editor at Outside and one of the organizers.
“This effort has been years in the making [and] precedes Pocket Media’s acquisition,” Riley said. “It just now really came to fruition. It was a perfect storm of everything that happened in the last year. A lot of us in the unit were coming together as we never have before.”
Riley said 15 of the 17 eligible employees signed the mission statement. The pending formal vote to have the union recognized requires a more than
50 percent “yes” vote.
“The only we way we can assure equity and editorial integrity is by forming a union,” she said. “We want more transparency and accountability from management. It seems like we are being kept in the dark of a lot of decisions being made.”
In its mission statement, the group says “salaries fall significantly below market standards, we have little job security and unclear pathways to advancement, and we are concerned that not enough progress has been made toward Outside’s [diversity, equity and inclusion] goals. By forming a union, we’ll be able to advocate for the basic standards and processes that will allow for more transparency, worker protections, and accountability from management.”
In a pair of tweets, Outside Interactive wrote: “Since the acquisition, we’ve grown the [editorial] team by 15 percent and increased spending on [editorial] salaries by 27 percent following an extensive benchmarking analysis. Every editor also now has a bonus for the first time, which represents a
43 percent increase in total [compensation] at target.”
The company added, “This team also received equity — a rarity in publishing. We believe they should be co-owners and benefit from the value they create. We’ve also added benefits they didn’t have before: paid parental leave, vision coverage, disability insurance, and a wellness reimbursement.”
The Outside union group painted a different picture in its mission statement.
“Since last year, editorial teams have shrunk and overall turnover has been more than 35 percent,” it wrote. “In the face of continued cuts, compensation stagnation, and management decisions that value profit and corporate expansion over our editorial missions, we believe that the only way to ensure that Outside is an equitable workplace and its editorial integrity is kept intact is by coming together and forming a union.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.