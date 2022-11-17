Boulder, Colo.-based Outside Inc. laid off at least two senior editors at the Outside magazine office in Santa Fe as part of 12 layoffs among three dozen publications companywide.
Outside senior editors Luke Whelan and Kelsey Lindsey posted notices of their layoffs on Twitter. Other layoffs took place earlier in the year.
“The fundamentals of our business are sound,” but “economic headwinds that every media and technology business is facing have only intensified,” Outside Inc. CEO Robin Thurston wrote in a Nov. 15 letter to staff.
“Rising prices, higher interest rates, and continued supply chain disruptions are creating unprecedented pressures that are being felt in every household and company,” Thurston wrote. "While we are hitting our revised membership goals, the slowdown in consumer spending has affected our events and cut into the double-digit growth in ad sales we enjoyed in the first three quarters of the year. These headwinds put an immediate strain on the critical goal of achieving profitability by next fall.”
Attempts to reach Outside Inc. offices in Santa Fe and Boulder were not successful.
Outside magazine is the flagship of Outside Inc., which was called Pocket Outdoor Media when it acquired Outside in February 2021 and immediately took the Outside moniker as the corporate name.
Outside Inc is also the parent company of BRAIN, VeloNews, Pinkbike, Cyclingtips, Backpacker, Clean Eating and Climbing.”
About 15 editors, research editors, fact checkers, copy editors, art and photo editors and social media editors at Outside magazine announced intentions to form a union in January.