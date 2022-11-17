Boulder, Colo.-based Outside Inc. laid off at least two senior editors at the Outside magazine office in Santa Fe as part of 12 layoffs among three dozen publications companywide.

Outside senior editors Luke Whelan and Kelsey Lindsey posted notices of their layoffs on Twitter. Other layoffs took place earlier in the year.

“The fundamentals of our business are sound,” but “economic headwinds that every media and technology business is facing have only intensified,” Outside Inc. CEO Robin Thurston wrote in a Nov. 15 letter to staff.

