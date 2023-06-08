Indigenous artist Adrian Standing-Elk Pinnecoose and his aunt Gloria Goldtooth went to a movie theater in Albuquerque over the weekend to watch the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

They both loved the movie, but their Sunday afternoon was ruined when they reached the parking spot where they had left Pinnecoose's van, a vehicle specially equipped to accommodate his disability and help him travel more easily. 

"When my aunt and I both turned that corner, we were just both in disbelief and couldn't process the van was gone," Pinnecoose said. He described the shock of realizing something so valuable to him and his sense of independence had been taken.

Recommended for you