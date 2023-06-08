Indigenous artist Adrian Standing-Elk Pinnecoose and his aunt Gloria Goldtooth went to a movie theater in Albuquerque over the weekend to watch the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
They both loved the movie, but their Sunday afternoon was ruined when they reached the parking spot where they had left Pinnecoose's van, a vehicle specially equipped to accommodate his disability and help him travel more easily.
"When my aunt and I both turned that corner, we were just both in disbelief and couldn't process the van was gone," Pinnecoose said. He described the shock of realizing something so valuable to him and his sense of independence had been taken.
Pinnecoose, 35, who often sells his jewelry and other works in Santa Fe and has close ties in the city, was diagnosed at birth with Werdnig-Hoffmann Type 2 — a severe form of spinal muscular atrophy — and has been using a wheelchair his entire life. His mother, fellow jewelry maker Laverne Goldtooth, who is now dead, got the van for him in 2006. Such specialty vehicles that suit his needs can cost upwards of $70,000 after modifications are complete.
The loss was devastating for Pinnecoose and his aunt, who has been caring for him since 2015, but they are making efforts to stay positive and have experienced an outpouring of support. Their family's roots in the New Mexico art scene have provided them with a community of likeminded people who are willing to help. Some fellow artists plan to donate the proceeds of artwork sales to help cover the cost of a new van. Others have organized a fundraiser.
Gloria Goldtooth, 66, said she has been trying not to become frustrated by the incident, though she is "disappointed in humanity" and disturbed by "the level that thieves can violate your safety zone, your comfort zone and just make things difficult."
"I do get angry sometimes because I feel that whoever stole the van didn't care about an elder and handicapped individual that use that van to get around," she said.
She and her nephew reported the stolen vehicle to Albuquerque police. Security camera video from the Regal Winrock theater showed a white, lifted pickup truck parked near Pinnecoose's van at 4:08 p.m. Sunday and then left the area less than 10 minutes later with the van following behind it, Pinnecoose said.
Kenneth Johnson, a contemporary Indigenous designer who owns and operates a studio in downtown Santa Fe, said he first heard about the van theft on social media while driving back from Tulsa, Okla. — where he had installed a 19-foot turtle piece Pinnecoose had helped him make.
"On the 600-mile trip back, every van I saw was his van in my imagination," Johnson said.
He is one of several artists who are planning to donate art sale proceeds to Pinnecoose and his aunt. He called the effort a "collective movement — we band together to help each other out."
The group plans to "pull our artwork together and find the best way to sell it so that he can get some wheels," Johnson said.
Johnson said he first met Pinnecoose when he was a young boy.
"I'd see him at the gym. His mom would take him swimming, and his mom was one of the first people I ever met when I moved to Santa Fe. ... The guy is so talented," Johnson said.
He lauded Pinnecoose's jewelry line and talent for graphic design. Pinnecoose crafts his pieces on a computer, sends the designs to a 3D printer and then hand-finishes the pieces himself.
Johnson also recalled Pinnecoose's mother with fondness. "She was a jeweler and a beautiful woman [with] a beautiful soul that made beautiful jewelry," he said of Laverne Goldtooth, who died in 2013 from cancer.
Cody Sanderson, a Santa Fe-based metalsmith and jewelry designer who also knew Pinnecoose's mother, said he has worked closely with Pinnecoose in the past and called him his "best computer designer."
"He was my favorite one because he has an artistic eye, and even though I speak in half sentences and ideas ... he would get it, and he would be able to translate what I was trying to do into a rendering," Sanderson said.
He plans to donate to the effort to help Pinnecoose and also hopes to attend a fundraiser June 18 in Santa Fe hosted by a mutual friend, Michael Mauricio.
Mauricio, who owns the Bubble King boba tea shop on St. Michael's Drive, said he met Pinnecoose through Sanderson, and Pinnecoose went on to design the tea shop's logo.
"He's one of those who is a true inspiration to others around him because he's been able to accomplish so much with so little," Mauricio said.
He and his wife, Chelsea Mauricio, decided to hold a Father's Day fundraiser at Bubble King, with 100% of the proceeds going to Pinnecoose and his aunt.
Michael Mauricio said his shop is usually closed on Sundays, but his wife suggested opening for the special event. "There could be nothing more pleasing for us than to help him out any way we can," he said.
Mauricio and Sanderson were both named in a civil lawsuit in 2019 in which a woman who had worked at Sanderson's studio in 2017 under Mauricio's supervision alleged she had been subjected to sexual harassment and degrading remarks about her race, which is white, according to a previous report in The New Mexican. Online court records show the lawsuit was dismissed in January.
Mauricio on Thursday called the woman's complaint "false allegations."
Pinnecoose has taken steps of his own to raise funds for a new specialty vehicle. He created a donation tab on his website, asepdesigns.studio, where people can contribute.
Gloria Goldtooth said she wore a shirt bearing the image of Frida Kahlo on Thursday because her nephew is a big fan of the Mexican artist, who also is one of her heroes. She compared Kahlo to Pinnecoose because she was disabled by polio early in life and by an accident during her teen years.
"When I have bad days, I put her on and I'll say, 'We gotta move forward.' So that's what we're doing. We're just trying to stay positive," Goldtooth said.