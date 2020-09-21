As Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar approaches the end of her second and final term in office, she isn’t sitting back.
She can’t. Democracy, after all, is at stake.
Salazar said she’s preparing for what she calls “the most difficult election in Santa Fe County’s history of elections” on Nov. 3.
The high-stakes general election, which will be the last that Salazar administers as county clerk, is happening amid a pandemic that likely will lead to a deluge of mail-in voting as Americans try to limit their exposure to COVID-19.
It’s also happening in the shadow of Republican President Donald Trump accusing Democrats of trying to rig the election “because that’s the only way they’re going to win,” and calling voting by mail fraudulent and corrupt, even though he’s voted by absentee ballot in the past.
Salazar, a self-described workaholic, said she’s up for the challenge of overseeing an election unlike any other. She said her experience — which ranges from mentoring little girls and counseling gang members as a teen activist in the barrios of East Los Angeles in the early 1970s to serving as county clerk since 2013 — prepared her for this moment.
“The good thing about me is that I do love challenges and I do work hard,” said Salazar, who turned 67 in August.
Professional and poised
So far, she’s off to a good start, recruiting all the poll workers she needs for the election and amassing a huge waiting list of volunteers who will be on standby.
Though, Salazar warned of a “high possibility that there will be delays” in delivering results.
“Yes, there are times our results are not in as quick as everybody wants them, but we are accurate and we strive for that,” she said, adding additional hires for November and improvements in the counting process should speed up the work.
In June, it took her office 3½ days after the polls closed to finish counting ballots, leaving a few races hanging in the balance and forcing Salazar to seek an extension.
“She wasn’t comfortable having those numbers come out until she knew exactly what she had,” County Commissioner Henry Roybal said.
“There’s always going to be situations where you have problems like that,” said Roybal, chairman of the County Commission. “Even though technology is supposed to be our friend, sometimes it doesn’t always work that way, so I think she handled it with great poise and professionalism. She made sure that she was 100 percent confident in what the count was.”
Salazar, who has cited a staffing shortage and exhausted workers for part of the delay in the primary election results, said she’s increased the number of Absentee Board members from 13 in June to 30 for November.
“If we’re doing this work and we say, ‘Wow, we need more,’ we’ll ask the county,” she said.
Immediately after the primary, Salazar said discussions ensued about how to improve the absentee ballot counting process, prompting a trip to Albuquerque to meet with her elections vendor.
“They programmed a system so that the Absentee Board members can scan and the data will go in and then they could tag the appropriate information based on each ballot,” she said. “It was tested the first time with the election we conducted for the town of Edgewood in August, and the Absentee Board members had smiles on their faces.”
Salazar said she is “excited” to use the new program in November.
“Who knows? We may get everything done earlier than expected, but I don’t want to have people’s hopes high,” she said, laughing.
Activism at a young age
Salazar is no stranger to challenging circumstances.
Born in California, she said she grew up with a single mother and two siblings in a “tough neighborhood” in East L.A.
“Our father abandoned us when we were very little, so our mother was our mother and father,” Salazar said. “She couldn’t provide us a lot of luxury, but she worked hard to give us a Catholic school education, which she did.”
Salazar called her mother a strong woman.
“My mother was my hero and my role model,” she said, adding her brother likes to refer to their mother as “the hardest-working man that I ever knew.”
As a teenager, Salazar said she and one of her friends started doing volunteer work in their community to try to steer youth in the right direction. The pair started a program called Carnalitas, which means little sisters, to mentor girls in their neighborhoods and expose them to life outside the barrio.
“We became well-known for the work we were doing,” she said, adding she and her friend also did gang prevention work and counseled gang members they knew who were locked up in juvenile detention.
“Where we lived, there was a lot of gang violence,” she said. “If you weren’t from the area where we were from, if they didn’t know you, you couldn’t cross from one end of the street to the next, at night especially.”
Salazar said she and her friend took action after seeing how it was affecting young men in their neighborhoods.
“A lot of them were being killed,” she said. “These were kids that we knew, young men that we knew, and they were being stabbed, they were being shot, so we wanted to do something different. We wanted to change that. We didn’t change everything, but we tried.”
Her volunteer work led to a job and then a full scholarship from the Los Angeles Junior Chamber of Commerce so she could attend the University of California at San Diego. That’s where she met her husband, David, whose ancestors are from Northern New Mexico. The couple have been married more than 46 years.
The pair moved to New Mexico in the mid-1970s but returned to California for a few years after struggling to find employment.
After her husband graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, around 1979, she said, they moved back to New Mexico and stayed.
Salazar, who has an associate degree in community social services from the College of Santa Fe and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of New Mexico, worked at various jobs before landing at the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office. Her positions include outreach coordinator for what was then known as the Santa Fe Rape Crisis Center, director of the Pojoaque Pueblo Early Childhood Center and director of the Behavioral Health Services/Substance Abuse Division of the New Mexico Department of Health.
At the encouragement of her husband, Salazar launched an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the state Senate in 2004.
Salazar also worked as a Realtor but got out of the business when the housing market started to fall.
Salazar said former County Clerk Valerie Espinoza, now a member of the state Public Regulation Commission, tried to recruit her “two or three times” before she finally applied for a job with the county and became a recording clerk.
“I started from the bottom,” she said.
From the bottom to the top
Salazar ascended to the job of administrative assistant at the clerk’s office within a few years.
“In my heart, I always knew that if I enjoyed the work and wanted to be here for a career that I would advance eventually because I believe I have skills, and I’m a hard worker,” she said.
Salazar said Espinoza “was always encouraging” her to run for county clerk, which she did in 2012, winning the four-way Democratic Party primary election that year.
Salazar and Espinoza have since had a falling out.
Salazar took office in January 2013 and faced what could be considered her first big challenge that summer: whether to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Residents sued Salazar and won a court order directing her office to issue licenses to any couple, regardless of gender.
In the past, Salazar has said she supported issuing licenses to same-sex couples but wanted clear direction before making any decisions.
Since then, former employees have accused Salazar of discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.
Despite the speed bumps in her political career, Salazar has built a “solid reputation,” former Santa Fe City Councilor Karen Heldmeyer said.
“She certainly has a reputation where she is known to be responsive,” Heldmeyer said.
Past and current employees who are on friendly terms with Salazar — who routinely credits her staff for their work — call her “a stickler for the rules.”
“Geraldine is real by the book,” said Julia Valdez, chief deputy clerk. “I appreciate that because then you know what the parameters are that you’re going to work with.”
Valdez said Salazar is well respected in the community.
“I think people see her as somebody who works really hard,” she said. “She understands the voter. She understand the process. She understands what the challenges are and then she understands how to get beyond the challenges.”
The former chief deputy clerk, Victoria Trujillo, who is is married to outgoing state Rep. Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, said Salazar is “No. 1.”
“I am so fortunate that at the end of my career, which is 13 years with her, it was amazing,” she said. “Honest to God, and I don’t mind telling you, I am so lucky that I got to work with her. I’ve never seen professionalism like her.”
While Salazar is busy preparing for the Nov. 3 election, she said she plans to take a year off when her term ends.
“I really need to rest,” she said. “Whether I run for another office or not, I can’t say. I mean, I have some ideas, and people have told me ‘I think you should do this’ or ‘I think you should do that.’ But right now, I can’t say.”
Salazar said she has “a lot to offer” because of what she calls a “very diverse background.”
“Let’s see what’s in store for me. But that’s why I need to rest,” she said.
“I need to focus on taking care of myself, but it’ll be very difficult leaving this office, leaving this team. My mind has been challenged every day, almost every minute, and to leave that behind will be challenging.
“But I believe that I can walk out of this office Dec, 31, 2020, knowing that I worked very hard in the interest of the public.”
