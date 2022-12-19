With just days left in office, New Mexico's five Public Regulation Commission members slammed actions by Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid they say have misled consumers and undermined the agency's ruling against the energy companies' proposed merger in 2021.
The critical comments came during a meeting last week, when the commission ultimately denied a motion from advocacy group New Energy Economy requesting an order for PNM and Avangrid to explain why their joint public relations campaign was not in violation of the PRC ruling.
New Energy Economy filed the complaint in September based on examples throughout the year of PNM and Avangrid's logos appearing together, such as on sponsorship materials for Albuquerque Pride and the Alamogordo White Sands Music Festival. The organization referred to the sponsorship activities as "co-branding" meant to market the proposed merger: "a single marketing campaign calculated to confuse the public."
The PRC's decision denying New Energy Economy's request came after commission staff concluded the joint advertisements, sponsorships and donations that appear to promote the merger did not appear to expressly violate the 2021 order denying the merger. The staff also wrote the commission does not have jurisdiction to enforce the state's Unfair Practices Act, which the group accused the companies of violating.
The decision noted, however, the PRC staff will closely examine PNM's advertising expenditures in its upcoming rate case to ensure spending on joint advertising, sponsorships and donations "are funded by PNM shareholders, as the Company claims."
Commissioner Joseph Maestas said he has received "many, many" emails, phone calls and even postcards from constituents who were confused by the co-branding activities.
Questions remain over whether an overhauled commission in 2023 — a three-member panel appointed by the governor rather than the outgoing five-member elected panel — will allow the merger to go forward. Most of the commissioners' comments at the Dec. 14 meeting indicated they believe the companies are banking on that.
Commissioner Stephen Fischmann referred to "arrogance" on the part of PNM and Avangrid, as well as a "general presumption that their merger is going to be approved by the next commission."
PNM and Avangrid are "waiting and waiting, sitting on the edge of their chairs, for our time to end at the end of the year," Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar said. She referred to the marketing activities as "their way of monopoly."
The lone Republican on the commission, Jeff Byrd, also speculated the energy companies might have been acting on expectations that the next commission will approve their merger. However, he said, "If the future commissioners look at the same information that our staff looked at and review what the true benefits will be, they will come to the same conclusion.”
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval wrote in an email Monday the company has a "long history of giving back to our community" through donations and volunteer work.
“Our employees volunteer thousands of hours a year to make our communities better," Sandoval wrote. "We welcome companies such as AVANGRID that share our community service values because strong non-profits lead to a stronger New Mexico.”
Avangrid spokeswoman Joanie Griffin also focused on the company's donations to New Mexico nonprofits, writing in an email it is proud of its "reputation of being an excellent corporate citizen."
"We look forward to continuing to contribute in meaningful ways," Griffin wrote. "We have never represented nor suggested that the merger has already happened nor that PNM and AVANGRID are the same entity."
While commissioners denied her group's request, New Energy Economy Executive Director Mariel Nanasi noted they were "troubled" by the companies' co-branding activities.
"The Commission, in their merger rejection a year ago, warned that there may be future problems for New Mexicans that the Commission would have trouble containing, and that was just one of the many reasons that they denied the merger as contrary to the public interest," Nanasi wrote. "The underlying issue is do we want PNM to be taken over by Avangrid who flouts the law and ignores regulatory oversight."