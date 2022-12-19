With just days left in office, New Mexico's five Public Regulation Commission members slammed actions by Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid they say have misled consumers and undermined the agency's ruling against the energy companies' proposed merger in 2021. 

The critical comments came during a meeting last week, when the commission ultimately denied a motion from advocacy group New Energy Economy requesting an order for PNM and Avangrid to explain why their joint public relations campaign was not in violation of the PRC ruling.

New Energy Economy filed the complaint in September based on examples throughout the year of PNM and Avangrid's logos appearing together, such as on sponsorship materials for Albuquerque Pride and the Alamogordo White Sands Music Festival. The organization referred to the sponsorship activities as "co-branding" meant to market the proposed merger: "a single marketing campaign calculated to confuse the public."

