Rafting outfitters are looking to make the most of what they predict to be a brief window of opportunity to run the rapids of some of New Mexico’s best whitewater.
For a little over a week, river levels of the Upper Rio Grande have been above the threshold required to raft the Taos Box, but guides don’t expect conditions to last long.
“If people want to get in and do the Box, they better do it soon,” said Britt Runyon, owner of New Wave Rafting in Embudo.
Low flow last year resulted in a rafting season where no outfitters were able to offer trips along the 16-mile stretch of river slicing between the 800-foot canyon walls of the Rio Grande Gorge west of Taos that sports Class 4 rapids.
Little winter snow might have had rafters expecting another season of being kept out of the Box, but flows crept over 700 cubic feet per second last week and have at times risen over 1,000 cfs since then with continued melting snowpack and the help of recent storms.
The minimum flow outfitters deem necessary to raft the Taos Box varies, but most say it must be over 600 to 700 cfs.
Santa Fe Rafting Co. owner Jared McClure said this opportunity seems to have caught people by surprise.
“I think the perception was we just didn’t have a lot of snowpack in New Mexico and so people just assumed that the river was not going to be up enough to run the Box, but our headwaters are in Colorado,” McClure said. “All those storms were just north of us this year. We missed out a bit in the winter season in Santa Fe, but the southern part of Colorado really did get a decent amount of snow.”
Though it’s difficult to predict how long conditions may last, Runyon said there may only be a week or two left to be able to raft the Box.
“Locals are the ones that should be able to get out in short notice,” he said. “So many of our guests come from out of state that they don’t really have the opportunity to do it last minute.”
Though this season won’t compare to a stellar 2019 that saw high flows and allowed outfitters to run the Box from March through October, Runyon and McClure said things are looking up from a challenging 2020 for the industry.
Operation costs rose last year due to new COVID-19 safety guidelines involving the sanitation of equipment, and fewer people were taking vacations and booking trips during the pandemic.
“It was definitely a struggle, and we did take a loss last year for sure,” McClure said, “but at least we were still able to get people out on the water and keep some sanity in their lives.”
Safety protocols remain in place for outfitters this season.
They’re still unable to mix different groups of guests together in a boat, so companies require minimum bookings of at least three or four people.
But with COVID-19 vaccination rates rising across the country and people looking to travel after many were stuck at home for more than a year, Runyon said bookings have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The ability to get back in the Taos Box, something they were unsure of to start the season, also has been a thrill for the guides.
A year of no commercial companies leading trips through that stretch of river has led to more wildlife in the area and added to the joy of riding the Box during this window of higher flow. McClure encourages anyone who’s had interest in the trip to take advantage of this brief opportunity.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “We’ve seen river otters, bighorn sheep, eagles and red-tailed hawks. It’s been great to see some wildlife. And with the rain we’ve been having lately, everything was green. It’s super vibrant.”
