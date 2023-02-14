Hunters and anglers often describe the feeling of shooting a 12-point buck or catching a trophy trout as priceless.

The cost of hunting and fishing licenses, however, isn’t — and the price is poised to go up for the first time in 17 years under a bill that cleared its first legislative hurdle Tuesday.

“The proposed increases would align New Mexico’s fees with the average cost of licenses in the West, so we’re not a detriment to people applying,” Michael Sloane, director of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, told the Senate Conservation Committee.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.