050923_LS_OutdoorConference_2.jpg

State Sen. Jeff Steinborn, executive director of Outdoor New Mexico, announces Tuesday that Santa Fe will host the sixth annual outdoor economic conference from Oct. 23-25 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

The hunt to create an outdoors recreation economy — long a desire of officials and business people who say New Mexico can attract even more visitors by taking advantage of its natural gifts — will centerpiece a three-day conference in Santa Fe to discuss the topic this fall.

Outdoor New Mexico, a nonprofit that has held five of these annual conferences around the state, will host the event at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center from Oct. 23-25.

State Sen. Jeff Steinborn, executive director of the nonprofit, said during a news conference at the convention center Tuesday that 350 to 400 people have attended past events.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you