COVID-19 has reached into a senior living community in Santa Fe.
Edgar Ortiz, director of The Montecito Santa Fe, said five employees and two residents at the Rodeo Road facility recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“We feel like it’s under control now,” Ortiz said. “Two employees have recovered and are waiting for a doctor’s clearance before returning to work.”
Ortiz said the families of all residents had been contacted about the positive cases at The Montecito, which has 122 independent living, 26 assisted living and 40 private memory care units. The facility has about 140 residents and 70 employees.
Ortiz said he could not comment when asked if any residents had died from COVID-19.
Mia Richkind, who moved her 81-year-old father out of the facility Saturday, said The Montecito alerted her about a positive case from a staff member Nov. 13. But she did not find out about other staff or resident cases until she talked to Ortiz on Monday morning.
“When I was there Saturday, my dad is on the same floor as residents who’ve been sick with COVID, and they were letting residents wander around without masks on,” Richkind said, adding she questioned the safety of residents there. “I worry there are a lot of nonverbal residents there who can’t communicate with out-of-town family members about what’s going on.”
While Ortiz said the facility is following state Department of Health guidelines and reporting positive cases, not all cases have been processed by the state. The state Aging & Long Term Services Department on Monday said it was aware of one confirmed positive case in a resident at The Montecito. The agency added it was not aware of other positive cases or deaths.
“Since they are considered a hot spot due to the positive test result, this number is subject to change daily,” Aging & Long Term Services Department spokeswoman Breanna Anderson said, referring to The Montecito. “Their self-reported numbers, while in hot spot status, will be more current than ours as we have to validate the numbers with Tricore, the testing outlet, or the independent test sites.”
The state Environment Department said Monday it has not launched any response or investigation into the facility, which is not considered a nursing or long-term care facility and therefore is not included in the state’s daily COVID-19 reports.
