The Public Service Company of New Mexico is reporting two power outages Thursday in Santa Fe affecting nearly 700 customers.
According to PNM’s outage map, 667 customers northeast of the Plaza are without power. The boundaries of the outage are Calle De Anza to the north, West Alameda to the south, Old Taos Highway to the east and Calle Mejia to the west.
The outage was reported at 11:55 a.m. and power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.
Fourteen people in the neighborhood just northeast of St. John’s College are without power, but power is expected to be restored by 2:30 p.m.
The official cause of both outages is under investigation, PNM’s website says.
